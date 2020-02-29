SBI told to pay woman Rs 15,000 for delay in reversing failed ATM transaction

The SBI in reply submitted that the unsuccessful ATM transaction was credited in her account on April 30, 2019, while the bank is run by a system which is computerised and managed by the IT cell. The SBI in reply submitted that the unsuccessful ATM transaction was credited in her account on April 30, 2019, while the bank is run by a system which is computerised and managed by the IT cell.

THE CHANDIGARH Consumer Forum has directed State Bank of India to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and cost of litigation, alongwith Rs 100 per day for 48 days’ delay, to a Mohali resident as the amount debited was not dispensed by its ATM.

Jeevanjot Kaur in her complaint stated that on March 3, 2019, she used the SBI ATM installed on the campus of Thapar University, Patiala, to withdraw Rs 4,000. Though the amount was debited from her account, the ATM did not dispense the money.

She immediately reported the matter to SBI through email and made repeated calls requesting the bank to reverse the transaction and credit the Rs 4,000 to her account. However, the amount was finally credited to Kaur’s account on April 30, 2019. Citing the 57-day delay, Kaur sent an email to SBI, stating that as per RBI Circular of 2011 — which reduced the time limit for resolution of customer complaints from 12 working days to 7, and cited compensation at Rs 100 per day for failure to re-credit to the customer’s account within 7 working days — she was entitled to compensation from March 13, 2019 till April 30, 2019 (48 days beyond 7 working days), the amount coming to Rs 4,800. When the bank did not respond to the complaint, the Mohali resident filed a formal complaint with the Forum on August 19, 2019.

The SBI in reply submitted that the unsuccessful ATM transaction was credited in her account on April 30, 2019, while the bank is run by a system which is computerised and managed by the IT cell. The system took the time due to feeding of wrong date (typographical error) made while lodging the complaint in the system. There was thus no intentional delay and the bank always respects its customers and bonafidely endeavors to resolve their concerns.

The Forum, after hearing to the arguments held that, “We have meticulously perused the RBI Circular dated 27.05.2011. Clause 2(a) of the said circular shows that the time limit for resolution customer complaints by the issuing banks shall stand reduced from 12 working days to 7 working days from the date of receipt of customer complaint.

Accordingly, failure to re-credit the customer’s account within 7 working days of receipt of the complaint shall entail payment of compensation to the customer @ Rs.100/- per day by the issuing bank. Further, clause 2(b) provided that any customer is entitled to receive such compensation for delay, only if a claim is lodged with the issuing bank within 30 days of the date of the transaction. In the present case, the complaint was lodged by the complainant on the same day i.e. 3.3.2019, but resolution thereof was provided after about more than 1½ months.”

The Forum in its order released on February 27 stated that the sequence of the events of the present case clearly establishes the “high-headedness of SBI” of which the complainant became a victim. It thus ordered SBI to pay compensation as well as cost of litigation.

