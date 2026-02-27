‘Save your children’: Chandigarh schools, Punjab Secretariat on high alert after bomb threat emails

Chandigarh is on high alert after an anonymous email warning of explosions in city schools and at the Punjab Secretariat triggered swift precautionary measures on Friday as the police ramped up security at government establishments and schools and intensified security checks across the city.
The email contained phrases such as “save your children,” and referred to explosions in “Chandigarh schools at 1:11,” and a blast at “3:11” at the Punjab Secretariat, police sources said.
Police officials, however, urged citizens not to panic, stating that standard safety protocols have been activated and no suspicious objects had been found during initial searches.
Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, and St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, reported receiving bomb threat emails. School authorities promptly alerted the police, leading to coordinated search operations and temporary movement restrictions within campuses.
According to sources, the email reportedly carried a subject line warning of a “school bomb blast” and was sent to official email addresses associated with the institutions. The content included provocative and inflammatory language, warnings to recipients to safeguard children, and specific times.
The message also reportedly referred to “justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar” and contained claims that bomb blasts would take place in Chandigarh over the next two days, alongside extremist slogans and rhetoric apparently aimed at creating fear, police sources said
Police teams, bomb disposal squads and dog units were deployed at the affected schools. As a precaution, detailed checks of classrooms, staff rooms, corridors, parking areas and playgrounds were carried out. Staff present at the time were moved to safe locations while security personnel conducted systematic searches.
Security arrangements were simultaneously strengthened at key government establishments mentioned in the email, including the Punjab Secretariat. Additional personnel were stationed, and surveillance was intensified as part of standard precautionary protocol.
Senior police officials said that, so far, no suspicious material had been detected, but reiterated that all threats are treated seriously until thoroughly verified.
The cyber cell has initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the email, examining IP addresses and digital routing details. Officials noted that the structure and tone of the message bore similarities to previous hoax threats received in the region, though investigations remain ongoing and no definitive conclusion has been reached.
Chandigarh had witnessed a similar scare in January when around 30 private schools received threatening emails, prompting widespread searches that later turned out to be hoaxes. Similar threat messages were also reported earlier at the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and the District Court complex in the city, both of which were declared false alarms after exhaustive checks.
Police authorities have appealed to parents and residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. They emphasised that precautionary evacuations and searches are routine safety measures meant to ensure public safety and do not necessarily indicate the presence of an actual explosive device.
