‘Save your children’: Chandigarh schools, Punjab Secretariat on high alert after bomb threat emails

Chandigarh is on high alert after an anonymous email warning of explosions in city schools and at the Punjab Secretariat triggered swift precautionary measures on Friday as the police ramped up security at government establishments and schools and intensified security checks across the city.

The email contained phrases such as “save your children,” and referred to explosions in “Chandigarh schools at 1:11,” and a blast at “3:11” at the Punjab Secretariat, police sources said.

Police officials, however, urged citizens not to panic, stating that standard safety protocols have been activated and no suspicious objects had been found during initial searches.

Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, and St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, reported receiving bomb threat emails. School authorities promptly alerted the police, leading to coordinated search operations and temporary movement restrictions within campuses.