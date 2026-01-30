Holding picture of his father, Saurabh Joshi pledges people-first governance

Amid the tears, Joshi said his journey was shaped not by political noise but by values instilled at home. “I come from a place where politics was not about slogans, but about service as a way of life,” he said, recalling how his father dedicated his life to the marginalised and the forgotten. “For him, the Dalit, the deprived and the oppressed were not words — they were family.”

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jan 30, 2026
Saurabh Joshi with his supporters after elected Mayor during Chandigarh's Mayoral Election at MC Building in Sector 17 Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar SinghSaurabh Joshi with his supporters after elected Mayor during Chandigarh's Mayoral Election at MC Building in Sector 17 Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh
Make us preferred source on Google

Moments after being elected Mayor of Chandigarh on Thursday, Saurabh Joshi delivered an emotional speech in the Municipal Corporation (MC) House, holding the picture of his father with him, and crediting his late father’s life of service as the foundation of his political journey and vowing to uphold a politics rooted in “humanity, compassion and justice”.

Joshi said he had grown up watching his father begin his mornings listening to the struggles of labourers and end his nights worrying about the poor. “At home, comfort was never discussed. I was taught only one lesson — if someone has tears in their eyes, humanity must come before politics,” he said.

Reflecting on his 14-year-long political journey, Joshi admitted it had not been easy. “There were years when my name was not called, when I had no stage, when it felt like waiting itself was my destiny,” he said, adding that his father’s words kept him going: the right path may take longer, but it never returns empty-handed.

He also acknowledged the role of his family, friends, senior citizens of his ward, youth supporters and residents of the city. “When I was tired, they made me walk. When I fell silent, they became my voice,” he said, attributing his victory entirely to their faith and blessings.

Later, while speaking to the media, the newly elected Mayor said he would discharge his duties with complete commitment and place public welfare at the centre of his administration. Joshi said the mayoral post was a responsibility of service, not authority, and stressed that the needs of every resident — particularly the marginalised and unheard — would remain his top priority. Reiterating his stand on clean governance, Joshi said corruption would not be tolerated in any form.

“Public trust is paramount, and it is my responsibility to safeguard it,” he said. He added that transparency, compassion and honesty would guide his decisions, and that sustained efforts would be made to steer Chandigarh’s development through integrity, accountability and collective participation.

