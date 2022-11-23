scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Satyendar Jain massage video will haunt AAP: Hardeep Singh Puri

"Many have commented that Delhi did not become London, but it has become a Thailand spa," the Union minister for housing and urban affairs told reporters on the sidelines of Rozgar Mela at BSF Headquarters in Chandigarh.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File)

Calling the AAP the “most corrupt outfit” India has seen since independence, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday slammed it over purported videos wherein jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain can be seen getting massage in Tihar jail.

“They (AAP) say he (person giving massage) is a medical therapist. Get checked where did he get his medical therapy degree from. It has come to fore that the masseur is facing charges of a different kind,” Puri said, referring to reports that the man giving massage to Jain is an inmate booked in a rape case.

Purported videos of Jain, who is lodged in jail in an alleged money laundering case, getting massage inside his prison cell have gone viral on social media.

