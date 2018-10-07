Satnam Singh murder case: Cops file chargesheet against Dilpreet; man who shot murder video yet to be traced

In the chargesheet against Dilpreet, the police have named 28 witnesses, including the complainant, doctor and police officials as prime witnesses. (Image for representational purpose) In the chargesheet against Dilpreet, the police have named 28 witnesses, including the complainant, doctor and police officials as prime witnesses. (Image for representational purpose)

Chandigarh police on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Dilpreet Singh Dahan alias Baba in the murder case of Satnam Singh Sarpanch at Sector 38, Chandigarh, last year. But the police have not been able to find the person who made the WhatsApp video of the murder scene of Satnam Singh.

Police have filed the chargesheet against Dilpreet in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal under sections 302 (murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act. Also, the police have already charge-sheeted another accused in the case, Manjit Singh alias Bobby who surrendered in the district court this February. And, three others, Tirath Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Charanpreet Singh alias Channa, arrested earlier, have been non-charge-sheeted after police failed to establish their involvement in the case. Harjinder Singh alias Akash and Harvinder Singh alias Rinda are still absconding.

In the chargesheet against Dilpreet, the police have named 28 witnesses, including the complainant, doctor and police officials as prime witnesses. The police have mentioned in the chargesheet that the earlier arrested accused Manjeet Singh alias Bobby, had discussed the matter of exacting revenge on Satnam with Dilpreet at Hoshiarpur Jail in 2016.

According to the chargesheet, Dilpreet managed to escape from police custody when he was produced in the Ropar court, while Manjit also got bail after some time. Dilpreet then met Manjit with his associates Harjinder and Harvinder.

Dilpreet then told Manjit that he also had enmity with Satnam as he had taken money from him for giving evidence in his favour in a murder case in court, but instead, he gave evidence against him. Manjit had disclosed to the police that this is the reason why Dilpreet also wanted to take revenge on Satnam. Following which they hatched a plan and learnt that Satnam was coming to a gurdwara at Sector 38, West, Chandigarh, where they went in an i20 and shot Satnam on April 9, 2017. Following the murder, Dilpreet was arrested on July 9, 2018, during an encounter with a joint team of Punjab and Chandigarh Police in Sector 43, Chandigarh, wherein he suffered a bullet injury in the right thigh.

Dilpreet is facing another case at Sector 36 PS under Section 307 following an encounter with the police when he was arrested, the chargesheet of which is yet to be submitted in court.

Meanwhile, in the chargesheet, the police have also mentioned that the person who made the WhatsApp video of the crime scene which went viral, is yet to be ascertained, and it will be cleared after the arrest of Harjinder and Harvinder.

