Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam to execute more projects in four states

According to the company, the current installed generation capacity of SJVN is 2003.2 MW comprising of 1912 MW hydropower, 85.6 MW wind power and 5.6 MW solar power. (Express photo Javed Raja/Representational) According to the company, the current installed generation capacity of SJVN is 2003.2 MW comprising of 1912 MW hydropower, 85.6 MW wind power and 5.6 MW solar power. (Express photo Javed Raja/Representational)

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited said Wednesday that it was in process of executing more power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat and had even forayed into the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

“SJVN is heading towards an unprecedented growth trajectory and the company has mammoth projections of international repute in its kitty. SJVN has envisaged internal growth targets of an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2022-23,” said a spokesperson of the SJVN. The company has targetted generation capacity of 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by the year 2040.

According to the company, the current installed generation capacity of SJVN is 2003.2 MW comprising of 1912 MW hydropower, 85.6 MW wind power and 5.6 MW solar power.

The spokesperson said that the company was in process of harnessing power projects, which are in different stages of development, which on completion will add an additional 4018 MW of capacity. Projects with a potential of 1572 MW generation capacity are under construction, 1848 MW under pre-construction and investment approval and 598 MW capacity is in the investigation stage.

According to the spokesperson, during its journey of the last three decades, SJVN has expanded its horizon and has evolved into a fully diversified trans-national power sector company capable of generating energy from all types of conventional and non-conventional energy resources besides evacuation of power through power transmission lines.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App