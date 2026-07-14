From ‘Maachis’ to ‘Satluj’: The films that traced Punjab’s 1984 scars

The controversial ban on Satluj, a film based on the life of Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, stands apart from the history of Hindi and Punjabi cinema that has delved into the politically fraught period of 1984 and its aftermath.
The Octobers of 1995 and 1996 saw Indian cinema at a crossroads. In October 1995, Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge wooed the Punjabi diaspora directly, laying the foundation for a whole new genre of romantic cinema. Exactly a year later, Gulzar’s Maachis placed a completely different reality before the same Punjabi audience—one of injustice, oppression, and armed conflict.
* Maachis poses a central question: who took the first step toward militancy—the young men of Punjab who picked up arms, or the injustice that pushed them toward that path? The film keeps returning to this through the long exchanges between actors Chandrachur Singh and Om Puri, handing the question back to the viewer. The film won several awards, including two National Film Awards.
* Bobby Deol’s Badal (2000) was a typical Bollywood revenge drama involving a young man, a victim of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking justice after the police kill his family. It was the first major commercial film on the topic and managed to move the conversation forward.
Des Hoyaa Pardes, starring singer Gurdas Maan and Juhi Chawla, told its story from a human angle—an ordinary family whose son becomes a victim of police torture.
* Then came Hawayein (2003), a sweeping story set against the backdrop of the anti-Sikh riots that spanned Delhi and Punjab. It was the first film on this subject to face censorship from various state governments, a fate both Maachis and Badal had escaped.
* In 2005, Amu faced heavy censorship and cuts as it directly named politicians in its portrayal of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. First screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2004, the film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English after its release.
* The same year, Des Hoyaa Pardes, starring Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan and Juhi Chawla, told its story from a human angle—an ordinary, happy family whose son becomes a victim of police torture, even though his prospective father-in-law is himself a police officer. Said to be inspired by real events, some of its police torture scenes were considered highly sensitive. Surprisingly, former Punjab director general of police KPS Gill released the film’s music. The movie won two National Film Awards—Best Feature Film in Punjabi and a Special Jury Award for Maan.
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From 2013 to 2015
* In 2013, just a day before its release, the then Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) government banned the movie Sadda Haq, which allegedly glorified militants, citing law and order concerns. The Supreme Court later lifted the ban.
* Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 1984, released in 2014, touched on the infighting among militant factions and false-flag operations but kept its focus on police excesses. The film’s real strength lay in its music—songs like ‘Rangroot’ remain memorable even today, with reels on it being used to promote Satluj. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Punjabi at the 62nd National Film Awards.
* The Mastermind Jinda Sukha was based on the lives of assassins Harjinder Singh Jinda and Sukhdev Singh Sukha, who killed General Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya, the Army chief during Operation Blue Star. The film was initially granted theatrical clearance in July 2015. However, just days before its release on September 11, 2015, the Central Board of Film Certification reversed its decision and banned the film in India.
* After Hawaayein, Gaddar: The Traitor (2015) was Amitoj Mann’s second movie on the subject. An action-suspense thriller with Harbhajan Mann in the lead, the movie also had a character resembling former Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Ajit Singh Sandhu.
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* Chauthi Koot (2015) was the most successful in documenting the psychological impact after the Army action inside Darbar Sahib in 1984. It won several awards, including the Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Award for Best Asian Feature Film and the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway India Award for Best Film.
Satluj and Chardikala
* Toofan Singh (2017), based on the life of militant Jugraj Singh Toofan—he was also known for protecting Hindu families so that they would not flee villages during militancy—was banned in India. It was released in foreign countries in 2017.
* Chardikala (2026) on the life of former MP, the late Bimal Kaur Khalsa, the wife of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, was not released in India.
“Satluj and Chardikala are considered more fact-based and politically stronger than the films that came before them. Satluj can be compared to Steven Spielberg’s Munich and Schindler’s List—films that render historical pain through deep research. Chardikala contains a fair amount of fictional material, but its research is also considered solid,” Punjabi movie critic Harpreet Singh Kahlon said.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
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