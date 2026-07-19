He took apart toys. Then he built an app empire

Written by Asmita Maini

Success is often measured in numbers. Satish K. Arora has plenty of those. His company, AppSmartz, has crossed 200 million downloads, its products are available in more than 100 countries and support over 40 languages. Yet the story behind those numbers is one of resilience rather than privilege.

Curiosity as the catalyst

Raised in a middle-class family in Ludhiana, Arora was the child who dismantled every toy that came into his hands, driven less by mischief than by a need to understand how things worked. That curiosity would later shape his career in technology.

Like many Indian parents, his family wanted him to pursue a secure government job. Entrepreneurship was never part of the plan. Money was tight, and during school vacations he worked at an electrical shop and a PCO booth to support the family. Those early experiences, he says, taught him the value of hard work and self-reliance.