He took apart toys. Then he built an app empire

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Asmita Maini
Success is often measured in numbers. Satish K. Arora has plenty of those. His company, AppSmartz, has crossed 200 million downloads, its products are available in more than 100 countries and support over 40 languages. Yet the story behind those numbers is one of resilience rather than privilege.
Raised in a middle-class family in Ludhiana, Arora was the child who dismantled every toy that came into his hands, driven less by mischief than by a need to understand how things worked. That curiosity would later shape his career in technology.
Like many Indian parents, his family wanted him to pursue a secure government job. Entrepreneurship was never part of the plan. Money was tight, and during school vacations he worked at an electrical shop and a PCO booth to support the family. Those early experiences, he says, taught him the value of hard work and self-reliance.
His first major setback came when financial constraints prevented him from joining the engineering college he had hoped for. School, too, had been a struggle. After studying in Hindi and Punjabi-medium schools, shifting to English left him battling self-doubt. It took the patience of his mother and a teacher, who explained lessons in Hindi before translating them into English, to restore his confidence.
Their faith paid off spectacularly. Arora topped not only his school but his district in the Class X board examinations, an achievement many initially believed was a printing error.
Arora went on to study engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College before completing an MBA in International Business from Panjab University and later a Mini MBA in Entrepreneurship at TiE Silicon Valley.
Instead of plunging into business immediately, he chose financial stability. After a stint as a lecturer, he moved into the telecom and technology sector, where he spent over a decade building enterprise solutions, leading government projects and handling international business across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Those years provided the experience that would later prove invaluable.
Turning adversity into opportunity
Just as entrepreneurship seemed within reach, life took an unexpected turn.
Diagnosed with cancer in 2011, Arora spent nearly 18 months recovering. Within the next three years, he also lost both his parents. The personal and financial setbacks forced him to rethink his priorities.
His conclusion was simple: there is never a perfect time to chase a dream.
That belief led him to launch AppSmartz in 2016.
Rather than betting everything on a single application, Arora envisioned AppSmartz as a portfolio of technology products spanning communication, entertainment, gaming, utilities and, more recently, artificial intelligence.
The journey has been marked by constant reinvention. Products were launched, refined and, when necessary, abandoned. Instead of chasing trends, the company focused on solving real user problems and improving continuously.
Today, AppSmartz has evolved into a global consumer technology company with more than 200 million downloads. Its latest push into artificial intelligence, including the acquisition of the UnMix AI platform, reflects Arora’s belief that AI will reshape technology just as smartphones did a decade ago.
For Arora, success extends beyond business. Through TiE Chandigarh, NASSCOM Chandigarh and as an angel investor, he has mentored young entrepreneurs and backed emerging startups.
His advice to aspiring founders reflects the lessons of his own journey: start early, take calculated risks, solve genuine problems and remember that ideas matter only when backed by disciplined execution.
The boy who once dismantled toys to understand how they worked never really changed. His curiosity simply found a bigger canvas, proving that determination, adaptability and a willingness to keep learning can take a middle-class dream from Ludhiana to millions of users across the world.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram