Sarwan Phillaur, son, quit Cong to join Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt)

Former jails minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur and his son Damanvir Singh Phillaur Monday quit Congress and joined the SAD (Sanyukt) at party’s office in Mohali.

A six-time MLA, Sarwan Singh Phillaur was earlier with Shiromani Akali Dal, but resigned as minister in 2014 “on moral grounds” after his son was alleged to have a role in Punjab’s multi-crore drug case. In 2016, Phillaur joined Congress.

Welcoming them to the party fold, SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said, “Sarwan Phillaur and Damanvir Phillaur are known for working for upliftment of the oppressed classes and have served the people of Doaba, particularly Phillaur, day in and day out for the last many years.”

“Leaders like them despite their hard work had no place and respect in the Congress as the Congress is only interested in minting money by exploiting Punjab and its resources,” said Dhindsa, adding “the SAD (Sanyukt) will be further strengthened in Doaba region and among the SC people.”