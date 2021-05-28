Sarv Karamchari Sangh leader, who went to jail 18 times fighting for employees’ rights, succumbs to Covid

R C Jagga, a senior leader of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh in Haryana, who went to jail 18 times while fighting for employees’ demands, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. The 70-year-old had tested positive on May 5. He was cremated in Ballabgarh (Faridabad).

Jagga led employees in their agitations for almost two decades before his retirement from Haryana Uttar Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) as accounts officer in 2009.

His wife Usha Jagga, who also remained an activist of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, being an employee of the state transport department, recalls, “First time, he went to Tihar jail in 1973 when he was just 22 years old, in connection with the agitation of electricity board employees. He kept participating in employees’ agitations despite being arrested repeatedly by successive governments. Sometimes, he remained in jail for over one month also.”

“In 1999, the then government imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on my husband for giving a call of strike to state employees. This fine was withdrawn when Om Prakash Chautala became chief minister later. The then Chautala government had also withdrawn cases lodged against the agitating employees,” said Usha, 68, who has two sons.

Several trade union leaders expressed condolence over Jagga’s demise.