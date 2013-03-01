Sartaaj Chronicles

Singer Satinder Sartaaj on his latest album,his philanthropic endeavours and his new music production house

Confined to a small room in a hospital in Indianapolis,US,as he battled cancer last year,cricketer Yuvraj Singh had one song on his mind  Satinder Sartaajs Sai. Music was like a therapy,admits the cricketer,and Sai,says its singer,is a constant companion of hope and health. In Chandigarh on Wednesday to release his latest album,Afsaaney Sartaaj De,and announce the launch of his production house,Firdaus Productions,Sartaaj shared his meeting with the cricketer and his association with Singhs NGO YouWeCan,that generates awareness and facilitates early detection of cancer across India. With centres in Kolkata and talks on with hospitals in south India,the NGO is now planning to open a detection centre in Bathinda. Since music is considered a universal medium of healing,Sartaaj is using his music to generate funds for YouWeCan through concerts. It is this social consciousness that he brings to his latest album as well.

Unlike the shallow lyrics and high decibel Punjabi music being produced these days,Sartaaj has remained true to his roots. The music and poetry,composed and sung by him,makes an impact. If the song Kudio roya na karo is a tribute to the Indian women,Putt saadey talks about the brain-drain from Punjab and the plight of parents left behind.

The song Darkhtan Nu pans is based on environmental issues,while Dard Gareeban Da empathises with the pain of the poor. Khilare questions the common man and urges him to look within instead of blaming his destiny and God. While Maula is another version of Sai,an ardaas and conversation with God,Khidari and Jang Jaan Waley salute the spirit of sportsmen and soldiers respectively. Finally,Soohe Khat and Aakhari Apeel are about love,loss and hope.

All these 10 songs in the album have a motive and meaning. I make such songs,for they have a longer shelf life compared to the beat and dhol,and meaningless questionable songs doing the rounds, said Sartaaj. What makes him endearing to the masses is the message he passes on through his works. I want my songs to be understood by everyone because my music addresses and talks about the common man, he said.

Although he is known as a Sufi singer,Sartaaj prefers to be called just a singer. We cant sing and become Sufi. There is so much depth to this genre and state of mind, said Sartaaj,who thought it was the right time to launch his production house. Travelling to Mumbai or Delhi or London to record was time-consuming,so I decided to open my own production house. I have thousands of nazms,and there is plenty of music to make, he said.

