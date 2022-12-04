6,200 sarpanches, 3,081 block samiti, 411 zila parishad members take oath

A total of 6200 sarpanches, 60,133 panches, 3,081 block samiti members and 411 zila parishad members took oath, in their respective districts in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions and congratulated them.

Khattar said that all public representatives should do development work in their respective areas for five years without any discrimination.

“Consider the entire area as your family and develop the area. On the lines of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions; one or two days session of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti should be called; so that public issues can be raised and development can be done,” the CM said.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised on Saturday in every district, block and village across the state. Khattar joined the ceremony virtually and addressed the representatives, after which the officers present on the occasion administered them oath.

“This is the first time that elected people’s representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions are individually taking oath. Deputy Commissioners of the districts and Gram Sanrakshaks in villages are administering oaths to them. When every public representative will take oath, they will understand the words written in it, the duty, constitution, fear and discrimination. When they will do public work, they will remember this oath,” Khattar said, adding that camps would be organised for making of Parivar Pehchan Patra and for correction related to wrong information across the state on December 10 and 11 and from December 16 to December 18.

Congratulating the newly elected sarpanches, panches, block samiti and zila parishad members, Haryana Development and Panchayat minister, Devender Singh Babli said, “People of the villages have reposed trust and confidence in these representatives and they should fulfill their responsibilities effectively. Instead of keeping development of the village limited to electricity, water and roads, they will take forward the all-round development of the villages. To promote women empowerment, women have been given 50 percent representation. This will speed up the efforts of women empowerment and the backward classes are being given 8 per cent representation.”

60 per cent representatives elected unanimously

Elections were held for a total of 71,696 seats for panches, sarpanches, block samiti and zila parishad members. For this, 1, 60,192 people filed nominations, of which 2,600 nominations were canceled and 31,900 people withdrew their nominations. A total of 40,500 representatives were elected unanimously (about 60 per cent), whereas 85,127 candidates contested for 29,474 seats.

“The state government is giving Rs 11 lakh to the unanimously elected panchayats, Rs 5 lakh to a sarpanch, Rs 50,000 to a panch and Rs 2 lakh each to the unanimously elected block samiti member and Zila Parishad member. In this way, the Haryana government is giving Rs 300 crore for the development of the rural areas,” the CM said.