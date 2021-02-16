Sarpanch panchayat union to host ‘mahapanchayat’ in Mansa tomorrow

Mansa SSP Surendra Lamba conducts an inspection at the grain market ahead of the upcoming ‘Mahapnachayat’. Express Photo

To keep the farmers’ struggle alive in Punjab, the Sarpanch Panchayat Union of Bhikhi block will be organising a ‘Mahapanchayat’ on February 17 in Bhikhi’s grain market in Mansa district.

Yet another ‘Mahapanchayat’ is being planned in Sahnewal block in Ludhiana as well in the coming week.

Bhikhi block has 31 villages and hence, this ‘Mahapanchayat’ will be an effort of all these 31 villages irrespective of the party affiliation of panchayats, said Iqbal Singh Phaphre Bhaike, sarpanch of Phaphre Bhai Ke village and press secretary of the union.

He said, “We, a block of 31 villages, are making arrangements to organise this mahapanchayat while panchayats of all 240 villages of Mansa have been extended invitations to bring villagers to attend. In addition to this, Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union is also party of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Hence, members of SKM will come and address the farmers.”

Singers Kanwar Grewal, Harf Cheema will also be coming, said Iqbal.

When asked about the need for such panchayats, he said, “Many people cannot go to Delhi, such panchayats are for them. Moreover, they are being done across the country. We need to end doubts in the minds of people if any which have come up after January 26 episode that our target is to fight against farm laws and we stand focused on that issue.”

Rai Singh Gurthali, president of Bhikhi block Sarpanch Panchayat Union said, “No politician is invited in this program but we sarpanches from different political parties will be at one stage. So this is one achievement of Kisan morcha that we are united.”

Meanwhile, in Sahnewal block in Ludhiana, another meeting took place, which was attended by actor Yograj Singh, father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

At the meeting, it was discussed that a ‘Mahapanchayat’ by panchayats of Sahnewal block is likely to be organised next week after coordinating with SKM leaders. This way, blocks of panchayats across the state are likely to organise many mahapanchayats in the coming weeks, sources said.

Meanwhile in Punjab, farmers are protesting against farm laws since June last year and protests have been intensified since September 15 when Parliament session was called to pass the ordinances.