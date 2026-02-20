Sarpanch shot dead: Landa gang claims responsibility

A day after an AAP sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding here, the Lakhbir Landa gang claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified social media post on Thursday. Police said efforts were being made to trace the assailants.

Harbarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, was shot dead at the wedding from a close range by the two assailants on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, according to police.

The killing came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead at a wedding. In the unverified post that surfaced on social media on Thursday, the Lakhbir Landa gang claimed it was behind Harbarinder Singh’s killing.