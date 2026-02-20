Sarpanch shot dead: Landa gang claims responsibility

Harbarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, was shot dead at the wedding from a close range by the two assailants on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, according to police.

AAP sarpanch Harbarinder Singh shot dead at wedding in Thathian Mehta; Lakhbir Landa gang claims responsibility in social media post, police launch manhunt.
A day after an AAP sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding here, the Lakhbir Landa gang claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified social media post on Thursday. Police said efforts were being made to trace the assailants.

Harbarinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, was shot dead at the wedding from a close range by the two assailants on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, according to police.

The killing came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead at a wedding. In the unverified post that surfaced on social media on Thursday, the Lakhbir Landa gang claimed it was behind Harbarinder Singh’s killing.

Police had earlier said that the case was being investigated from all possible angles in a scientific and technical manner. They said that based on the investigation so far, there appeared to be no angle of threat or extortion.

The possibility of personal enmity or a revenge angle appeared to be strong, police had said.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba on Wednesday assured of a thorough investigation into the matter and exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu voiced his concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab and expressed doubts about the AAP government’s ability to maintain security.

“I do not believe this government can take effective action,” he stated.

He also slammed the state government for allegedly responding to the crisis by merely suspending police officers out of sheer frustration. “How is it possible for criminals to enter a wedding venue and commit murder?” he questioned.

