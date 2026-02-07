SARATHI sets national standard in youth-led voluntary service at PGI

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In an era where voluntary service is often episodic and informal, SARATHI, the structured volunteer initiative of PGI Chandigarh, has demonstrated the power of sustained, disciplined and purposeful service by completing over 1,00,000 hours of voluntary engagement within a premier public healthcare institution.
Reflecting on the significance of this achievement, Vivek Lal, PGI Director, said SARATHI represents a shift in how voluntary service is perceived and practiced in India. “Voluntary service is meaningful only when it is consistent, accountable and rooted in empathy. SARATHI has shown that service, when guided by values and discipline, can become a pillar of institutional strength.” Each hour contributed reflects time consciously given in service to patients, he said.
SARATHI (Students’ Alliance for Responsible Action to Transform Healthcare Institutes) was officially inaugurated on May 5, 2024. Since then, nearly 1,700 student volunteers have committed themselves to SARATHI, contributing an average of 60 hours each. These hours, offered without expectation of reward, have translated into patient guidance, assistance to the elderly and persons with disabilities, emotional reassurance to anxious attendants and orderly facilitation across OPDs, inpatient areas, emergency services and diagnostic blocks.
The PGI director said the cumulative impact of these voluntary hours goes far beyond numbers. “Every hour of service represents a young individual choosing compassion over convenience. When such choices are multiplied 1,00,000 times, they reshape the culture of care within a public institution.”
Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGI said the programme has been built on clear frameworks that respect both volunteers and the healthcare environment. “Voluntary service in a hospital cannot be ad hoc. SARATHI operates through defined roles, standard operating procedures and supervision, ensuring that each hour of service adds value while maintaining institutional discipline.”
Rai also said the contribution of 1,700 volunteers over 1,00,000 hours reflects not only enthusiasm but also perseverance. “Sustained service over months requires commitment. SARATHI volunteers have demonstrated reliability, making them a dependable support system at the patient interface.”
SARATHI volunteers undergo structured orientation before deployment, equipping them with skills in communication, patient dignity, confidentiality and stress management. Lal said, “True service is not intrusive. It respects boundaries, upholds dignity and complements clinical care. SARATHI volunteers understand that their service must strengthen, not disrupt, the healthcare system.”
Beyond assisting patients, SARATHI has also emerged as a platform for value-based learning. Many volunteers describe the experience as transformative, offering insights into social inequities, public health challenges and the realities of India’s healthcare system.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Spotify's 'About the Song' feature offers emotional connections to music through short stories and facts. Currently in beta, it appears on the Now Playing screen and includes behind-the-scenes details. Only available to Premium users in select countries, it will expand based on feedback. Users can shape its future through providing feedback.