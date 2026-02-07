SARATHI sets national standard in youth-led voluntary service at PGI

The PGI director said the cumulative impact of these voluntary hours goes far beyond numbers. (File Photo)

In an era where voluntary service is often episodic and informal, SARATHI, the structured volunteer initiative of PGI Chandigarh, has demonstrated the power of sustained, disciplined and purposeful service by completing over 1,00,000 hours of voluntary engagement within a premier public healthcare institution.

Reflecting on the significance of this achievement, Vivek Lal, PGI Director, said SARATHI represents a shift in how voluntary service is perceived and practiced in India. “Voluntary service is meaningful only when it is consistent, accountable and rooted in empathy. SARATHI has shown that service, when guided by values and discipline, can become a pillar of institutional strength.” Each hour contributed reflects time consciously given in service to patients, he said.