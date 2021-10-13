Saraswati river revival: Rs 215-crore dam proposed

The Haryana government proposes to spend Rs 215 crore on the construction of a dam for the revival of the Saraswati river.

According to the state government proposal, the dam, with a capacity of 224-hectare metre, will be constructed on Haryana’s border with Himachal Pradesh. A portion of the Som river water, officials said, would be diverted to the dam from where it would flow into the stream of Sarasvati river starting from Adi Badri (Yamunanagar) to Guhla Cheeka in the Kaithal district. Adi Badri is a place in the foothills of Shivalik range, 90 km east of Kurukshetra. The proposal to construct the dam is part of a larger project worth Rs 388 crore, which also includes the construction of a barrage and reservoir.

Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board vice-chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach believes the river existed over 5,000 years ago but disappeared underground because of geographical developments. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said: “My idea is to maintain the belief in Sarasvati so that the faith of people remains attached to it.”

The Opposition has criticised the BJP for exploiting people’s sentiments over matters of faith.

Kirmach told The Indian Express: “The Central Water Commission will design the draft for the proposed dam which will be built in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. An MOU with the Himachal government will be finalised soon.”