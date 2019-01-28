Sarangpur may hold the solution, says PGIMER director

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram, an eminent ophthalmologist, says though the institute is doing its best to cope up with the rush, he would request neighbouring states and medical colleges “to strengthen their patient care services”

“We are doing our best. Sponsored candidates from neighbouring states are being trained in PGIMER to augment specialist manpower capacities of medical colleges and hospitals of these states. Also, tele-medicine facility is being provided by PGIMER to various areas so that patients can avail of specialist medical care in nearby hospitals,” he said.

The PGIMER director said that around 10,000 patients visit their outpatient departments every day. “The institute has started an online system for registration/appointments for the ease of these patients. To further reduce congestion and waiting period, PGIMER is now about to introduce the slot system at the New OPD Block. We will also be introducing kiosk for registration as well as fee deposit to reduce the queue,” he said.

“Efforts have been successfully made to increase daycare services so as to reduce the burden on inpatient beds. Regular rounds of Emergency & Trauma Centre are taken by the senior clinical & administrative officials to work out solutions for early mobilisation of patients from these areas,’’ he said.

PGIMER plans to set up four major health facilities, including a cancer institute on 50 acres sanctioned by the Chandigarh Administration at Sarangpur. The institute has decided to set up four centres on this land, including a learning resource centre, new OPD block, trauma centre and cancer centre. While the land, which will cost Rs 1,100 crore, has been earmarked by the administration, it is yet to be allotted.

Dr Jagat Ram said the project will ease the burden on PGI for at least next 50 years.