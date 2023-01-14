Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Santokh Singh Chaudhary: ‘Hardworking, strong pillar of Congress’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday remembered party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary as a “down to earth hardworking leader”, and described him as a “strong pillar of the Congress family”. Rahul’s tribute came hours after Chaudhary collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and was declared brought dead at a hospital. Chaudhary had joined Rahul’s yatra this morning at Phillaur in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, prior to which he had addressed a crowd in Sarv Dharam.

“Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Rahul, who had paused the yatra and gone to the hospital as well, is expected to visit Chaudhary’s residence today. He will also attend the cremation ceremony on Sunday morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours. It will resume Sunday afternoon from Jalandhar’s Khalsa college.

Offering his condolences, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I am deeply saddened at the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, remembered Chaudhary as being a dedicated leader and true public servant for the Congress ideology. “Shri Santokh Singh ji was a dedicated leader and true public servant for the Congress ideology. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian National Congress,” she wrote on Twitter.

“He was calling for Bharat Jodo, moments before he collapsed due to massive heart attack. Not just Congress, entire India will remember your sacrifice, Chaudhary Sahab,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said.

Advertisement

Chaudhary is survived by his wife Karamjit Kaur, former principal of Government Sports College Jalandhar, and son Vikramjit Singh who is the current MLA from Phillaur.