Santokh Chaudhary’s wife may get Jalandhar LS bypoll ticket

Following the recent demise of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress may give the ticket to his wife Karamjit Kaur in the ensuing bye-elections to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. This was indicated by senior party leaders while paying tribute to Chaudhary at the Shradhanjali Samaroh held at Lyallpur Khalsa College here on Friday.

Senior leaders of different political parties paid tribute to the former Congress MP, who died during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur on January 14.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hinted that after Chaudhary, now sister Karamjit Kaur (Chaudhary’s wife) should be ready for the Jalandhar LS bypoll to be held in the coming months.

Former chief ministers and ministers, several sitting and former MLAs, a large number of officers, councillors, zila parishad members, block samiti chairpersons, sarpanches, panches, and people from across the state paid homage to Chaudhary.

Apart from Bajwa and Warring, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Punjab CMs Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Union minister Kumari Selja, MP Manish Tewari and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee spoke on the occasion and remembered their time with Chaudhary.