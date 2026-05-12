Sanskrit compulsory, Punjabi optional: Army Schools’ language policy sparks row in Punjab

A policy on teaching the fourth language in Army Public Schools (APS) has created a controversy in Punjab with parents and activists accusing the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) of sidelining Punjabi in favour of Sanskrit.

The controversy erupted after the APS sent out messages to the parents asking them to submit a consent form if they wanted their wards to study Punjabi language.

“Parents are informed that Sanskrit language is compulsory for the academic session 2026-27. Students who wish to tale Punjabi language as additional subject need to bring the consent form duly filled and signed by parents,” the schools said in messages sent to parents on May 5.

As per the message, the language will be taught and a dedicated teacher will be provided only if sufficient numbers of students — reportedly a minimum threshold of around 15 — opt for it.

The move, aimed at standardising the curriculum across Army schools nationwide for the benefit of frequently transferable armed forces personnel, has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly violating Punjab’s language laws.

Under the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008, Punjabi is mandatory as a subject up to Class 10 in all schools operating in the state, irrespective of the board or management. Critics argue the AWES directive directly contravenes this law.

Punjab Chetna Manch, a forum of CPI members, Punjabi writers, and political activists, and other education activists have condemned the policy as “arbitrary” and an attempt to sideline Punjab’s linguistic and cultural identity. They have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), demanding immediate intervention.

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Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to restore Punjabi as a compulsory subject, citing its importance for students in the region.

In a post on X, Sawhney said Punjabi is not just a language, it is the soul, culture and identity of Punjab. “Making Punjabi compulsory in Army Public of Punjab is essential to keep our future generations connected to our roots, rich cultural and martial legacy,” he said.

“Our language culture and values have played a historic role in inspiring generations of brave soldiers who have served the nation with unmatched courage and sacrifice, it will further strengthen the emotional bond of students with Punjab’s rich legacy and India’s proud armed forces,” he added.

Similar appeals have come from various quarters, including parents and political groups.

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Many parents, including those from civilian backgrounds fear the policy will weaken their children’s command over their mother tongue. The issue resonates strongly in the state where previous attempts by AWES in 2022 to limit regional languages had also sparked protests.

Speaking to The Indian Express Education Minister Bains said his ministry is examining the latest move by the Army Schools. “The last time it happened we had put a hefty fine on these schools. Thereafter senior Army officers had come and met me and explained that they have no objection to Punjabi being taught at primary classes but since the children studying in these schools come from all over India it will be difficult to teach Punjabi in higher classes. At that time we had clearly told them that they have to teach Punjabi and it will be good if a student from other state learns the Punjabi language. I am getting the present issue investigated by officials of the department,” said Bains.

AWES, which operates over 130 Army Public Schools across India under the Ministry of Defence, has emphasised uniformity in curriculum to cater to a pan-India student population where many children come from non-Punjabi speaking families due to frequent postings. Official detailed comments from AWES on the current circulars were not immediately available.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between the need for standardisation in central institutions and the aspirations of states to protect their regional languages. It also intersects with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s push for multilingualism and mother-tongue education in early years.