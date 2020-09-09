Sans mask at press meet, MLA Bains says corona undeclared emergency to loot people

LIP MLA Simerjeet Bains along with his brother and party workers hold a press conference without face mask in Jalandhar. Express photo

A day after the Ludhiana police booked Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly inciting people against wearing masks during pandemic, another FIR was registered by the Patiala police against Bains brothers for allegedly flouting Covid norms and holding protest outside Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence Moti Mahal, both MLA brothers held a press conference in Jalandhar Tuesday and neither them nor their supporters were seen wearing masks.

On Monday, LIP workers led by Bains protested at Patiala, demanding removal of Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for his alleged involvement in post-matric scholarship scheme scam, and later many protesters, including Bains, were injured in a lathicharge by the police and ‘attack’ by Congress workers.

At the press conference Tuesday, Simarjit Bains said that “coronavirus is an undeclared emergency, which has been created to loot and create fear among common people by medical mafia and ruling party leaders”. He said that his party will continue to protest against Dharamsot till he is dismissed from the minister’s post. Bains announced fresh 10-day protest against Dharamsot, “Tin tyre, do paer, Sadhu Teri Nahi Khair“, under which the LIP workers will be moving from door to door in Dalit-dominated Doaba belt of Punjab and “will tell Dalit families to boycott Congress till Dharamsot is dismissed”.

Commenting on the FIR registered against him by the Ludhiana police for a video in which Bains can be purportedly heard telling people not to wear face masks, Bains said, “It is my duty to listen to the grievances of the people who are being harassed by hospitals in the name of coronavirus. I visited DMCH and held a camp to listen to the people who are suffering. I listened to the poor who are being looted in the name of coronavirus. What wrong did I do? Under which law, a hospital can refuse to release a dead body and demand Rs 3.5 lakh from the poor family? Did I do any wrong if I helped such families? Is this the crime for which the Ludhiana police has booked me?”

Bains said that the coronavirus was an “unailaani (unannounced) emergency” which has been created to “loot common people and create fear among them”. “Eh corona ikk un-ailaani emergency hai.. lokan nu daraan vaaste, dehshat paida karan vaaste. (This coronavirus is an undeclared emergency, just to scare the people, to create fear among them),” Bains said.

He added, “What is the definition of a mask? Corona is entering even through the mask. What is the definition of social distancing? Hauya khada kita hoya hai (It has been blown out of proportion). Ruling party leaders, not just in India but in many other countries, have made coronavirus a hauya, so that no one can speak in front of them and the medical mafia can loot people. Lokan de andar khauf khada karan vaaste (To create fear among people), so that they keep quiet about the loot and the medical mafia can mint money. In the family of eight I know, one is positive and all seven others tested negative, how? If you just rub shoulders with someone, will corona enter? Wait for six months and let the vaccine come and this entire medical mafia looting people in the name of coronavirus will be exposed,” Bains said.

Bains said that the Ludhiana Police Commissioner had issued him a notice to get tested but “he tore the notice and threw it away”.

