Sans audit, doubts raised over funds collected during farmers’ agitation

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group of over 40 farmers’ unions, has failed to conduct an audit of the funds it collected during its more-than-a-year-long agitation against the three farm laws and the uncertainty over the funds has resulted in the unions pointing fingers at each other.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bhartiya Kisan Union Dakaunda president Butta Singh Buraj Gill said, “SKM had Rs 6 crore collection of funds in cash at the Singhu border only. There was an incident of fire after which that cash amount was distributed among the different unions. Around Rs 85 lakh of that money is still with the different unions, the rest was spent.”

“There was separate Rs 85 lakh cash at Tikri Border morcha, out of which Rs 32 lakh is unspent,” Gill, who faced a rebellion within his union over allegedly holding back-channel talks with the Centre during the farmers’ agitation, added.

“In a recent meeting of SKM held at Kurukshetra, it was decided to conduct an audit of all the funds collected at different stages, including by Bhartiya Kisan Union Ugrahan. We don’t know yet how much money Ugrahan has collected. The audit committee will ask Ugrahan about the funds they collected. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Ugrahan group, was also present at the meeting,” said Gill.

The cashier of BKU Ugrahan, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, admitted that funds were sent to his bank account and that of leader Sukhdev Singh Konark Kalan. “But we had an apprehension that the accounts could be sealed so we withdrew the money and kept it somewhere else. We have conducted an internal audit of the funds collected through different channels, which is already public,” Jethuke added.

According to BKU Ugrahan’s internal audit, it collected around Rs 2.15 crore during the farmer agitation, out of which Rs 1.67 crore was spent and Rs 47.63 lakh is still with the union.

“There was already an SKM audit committee to audit the funds. It is on the committee if they go forward with an audit. Farmer union leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal have claimed that Rs 3,000 crore was collected during the Kisan Morcha. Such allegations are baseless. These are tactics to defame each other. Also, it is an internal matter of the unions, it can come out if not sorted internally. But it is not good to level such allegations until the audit is conducted,” said Jethuke.