Sunday, September 12, 2021
Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch holds talks on issues plaguing Ludhiana

The interactive session threw up real issues facing Ludhiana in particular and Punjab in general.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 13, 2021 3:26:12 am
Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch members. (File Photo)

Members of the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch held a dialogue with opinion-makers of Ludhiana city, and exchanged ideas on the resurgence of, and revival of the economy and social issues of Punjab on Sunday.

Members who represented the Manch included the Convenor Ambassador K C Singh, Gurbir Sandhu, Air Marshall P S Gill ( Retd ), Rusy Kohli, Advocate Amitjit Singh, Capt Vikram Bajwa and, DGP Dr D R Bhatti (Retd).

The Ludhiana issues that were talked about included pollution from legacy industries and lack of fresh investments in the Ludhiana industrial belt.

Speaker after speaker expressed angst at the deteriorating standards in education, healthcare, farmer incomes, rise in corruption, among other issues. The opinion expressed by the participants from the Manch and guests predominantly held successive state governments responsible for this downfall.

