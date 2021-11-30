Sanjeev Kaushal is Haryana’s new chief secy

Haryana’s 1986-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Kaushal, has been appointed as the state’s new chief secretary after the superannuation of his predecessor 1985-batch officer, Vijai Vardhan.

Another IAS officer P K Das (1986-batch) has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

Prior to this, Kaushal had worked with Centre as Joint Secretary, two state governments, two large PSUs as Managing Director, and also the largest Municipal Corporation of Haryana (as the Chief Administrator of Faridabad Complex with the responsibilities of the Mayor and Commissioner both).

He had also remained as Assistant Collector (Training), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), a sub-collector, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) 1988-90, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, 1990-91.

Kaushal had also served as Managing Director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, Chandigarh (1993-94), Joint Secretary to government of Haryana, Cooperation, Health & Medical Education, Wild Life Preservation & Rules Departments (1996-99).

As Additional Chief Secretary, Kaushal handled the departments of Finance & Planning, Excise and Taxation, Agriculture, Cooperation, Revenue & Disaster Management.

A gold medallist in B.Sc (non-medical) from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar is also a gold medallist in B.Sc (Honours in Mathematics) from GNDU, Amritsar and has done Masters in Public administration and economics.