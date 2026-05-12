Sanjeev Arora to remain without portfolio as govt hands over his depts to others

The reshuffle assumes significance coming barely days before elections to 105 urban local bodies, including eight municipal corporations, on May 26.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readMay 12, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev AroraAam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora
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Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora, who has been arrested by the Enforcement directorate in a money laundering case, will continue to remain in the Punjab Cabinet but without portfolio as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday redistributed the department held by him among ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Multiple sources in the government said that Arora will continue to remain in the Cabinet as he has not tendered resignation as minister.

“It is no where written in the Constitution that a minister has to be dismissed from the Cabinet. He has to resign. The party will not ask Arora to resign and he will continue to be a Cabinet minister. His portfolios had to be taken away for administrative reasons,” said a source.

Sond, who is the rural development, panchayats, tourism, and labour minister, has been assigned the power portfolio. Education Minister Bains has been allocated the local government department while Aman Arora, who holds the new and renewable energy sources portfolio, has been given charge of the industries and commerce and investment promotion department

This comes two days after the ED arrested Sanjeev Arora in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud-linked money laundering case involving certain entities linked to him. Arora, 62, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following raids conducted at his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 on Saturday morning.

While the AAP dubbed the ED raid at Arora’s residence and his subsequent arrest as politically motivated, Hampton Sky Realty Limited, where the minister served as a director, said the company has faith in the legal process and is fully cooperating with all the statutory authorities and will continue to do so. A special PMLA court in Gurgaon on Sunday remanded Arora in ED custody for a week

The reshuffle assumes significance coming barely days before elections to 105 urban local bodies, including eight municipal corporations, on May 26. The local government department oversees urban civic administration and works closely with municipal corporations and councils during the elections.

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The power department, meanwhile, is currently in focus as it enters one of its most challenging phases with the paddy transplantation season around the corner. Punjab traditionally witnesses peak electricity demand during summer and the paddy sowing season when agricultural consumption surges sharply. The department will be under pressure to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers while balancing domestic and industrial demand. Earlier, Arora had assured that there will be no power outages in Punjab beginning May 1.

The Industries Department is crucial too as it had been working aggressively projecting industrial investment and employment generation as key achievements ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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