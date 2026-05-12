Sanjeev Arora to remain without portfolio as govt hands over his depts to others

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora, who has been arrested by the Enforcement directorate in a money laundering case, will continue to remain in the Punjab Cabinet but without portfolio as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday redistributed the department held by him among ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Multiple sources in the government said that Arora will continue to remain in the Cabinet as he has not tendered resignation as minister.

“It is no where written in the Constitution that a minister has to be dismissed from the Cabinet. He has to resign. The party will not ask Arora to resign and he will continue to be a Cabinet minister. His portfolios had to be taken away for administrative reasons,” said a source.