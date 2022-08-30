scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Sanjay Tandon elected chief of UTCA again, to focus on indoor training facilities

Tandon, who was first elected as the UTCA president in 2016 with the UTCA not affiliated to BCCI at that time, will be the president of the Chandigarh cricket body for the second time under BCCI affiliation.

UT Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon (fifth from left) with other guests during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express Photo)

Former Chandigarh BJP president and party’s Himachal co-incharge Sanjay Tandon was unanimously elected as president of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for the third successive time after the annual general meeting of UTCA on Monday afternoon.

Tandon, who was first elected as the UTCA president in 2016 with the UTCA not affiliated to BCCI at that time, will be the president of the Chandigarh cricket body for the second time under BCCI affiliation. He had filed nomination for the post of UCTA president on August 25 and faced no resistance to his election.

“My first term as UTCA (affiliated with BCCI) president saw us first starting things from scratch. After one year, Covid-19 pandemic meant that we were again on the back foot. Last year and a half have seen us reorganising and setting cricketing activities as well as player well-being as our top most priority. We have come again with a young team. Our focus will be on creating the right infrastructure and facilities for men as well as women’s cricket teams,” said Tandon while speaking to The Indian Express.

Yuvraj Mahajan, who was joint secretary in the last executive committee, was elected as UTCA vice-president while Devender Sharma was elected as UTCA general secretary. In the AGM attended by a total of 58 members , Ravinder Singh was elected as joint secretary while Alok Krishna was elected as treasurer. Daniel Banerjee was elected as a member of UTCA apex council.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Tandon expressed hope that new plans for the UTCA office as well as indoor facilities will see the light of day in the coming year. “We are in talks with UT Administration for the new UTCA cricket office at the Sector 16 Stadium and we have also talked with BCCI for allocating funds for this. We have plans to construct indoor training facilities like Dharamshala Stadium here so that players can train throughout the year. We are also looking to have more grounds in the city and we are in talks with various stakeholders,” Tandon said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

With the city seeing the rise of cricketers like U-19 stars , Tandon also sounded confident that the city will keep churning out more national as well international players. “We are in talks with the BCCI to have sessions by National Cricket Academy experts here in Chandigarh. With the women’s IPL also happening next year, we are hopeful that Chandigarh women cricketers will also get a chance to play in that and our focus is to also develop women’s junior cricket as well as men’s junior cricket team,” Tandon said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:07:05 am
Next Story

A coincidence? Few days before Governor sought details, Chandigarh shifted staff in mass reshuffle

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement