Sanjay Popli graft case: Contractor used pen camera to record money transaction with IAS officer’s conduit   

The whistle-blower in IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s graft case, Sanjay Kumar, a 44-year-old contractor, had used a pen camera to prepare video of his alleged conduit Sandeep Wats accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from him in a car in Sector 20, Chandigarh, in January.

The Punjab Vigilance officials had arrested Sanjay Popli, the former CEO of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and his accomplice, Sandeep Wats who is also a government official, Monday.

Talking to The Indian Express on phone, Kumar, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, said he was allotted a tender worth Rs 7.5 crore for laying sewerage system in Nawanshahar by Punjab Sewerage Board when Sanjay Popli was heading the board.

“Soon after, I received a call on January 12 from assistant secretary Sandeep Wats stating that the IAS officer was seeking his cut of 1 per cent. I immediately withdrew the money and we met him in a car. I used a pen camera and I recorded him while accepting the bribe. In the video, Wats is also seen talking to Popli stating that he had received an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh and the rest would be given by me later,” Kumar said.

He said he, however, did not think of complaining against the IAS officer then. “But when Wats still chased me, even after Popli was transferred out of Sewerage Board, I was harassed. When I observed that Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau had arrested many big-wigs for bribes, I decided to complain against them. I registered a complaint with the anti-corruption helpline. After that the Vigilance officials got in touch with me and I handed them the video clips. There are several audio recordings of the calls made to me by Wats also.”

Kumar said he was harassed by the duo when he did not hand over the second installment, “I received a call from Abohar police station stating that they had received a complaint of sexual harassment against me. I have never been to Abohar. How could I harass any woman there? The case could not stand as I had an alibi,” he said.

The contractor, who applies for tenders of government projects, said he had never raised complaints during the previous Congress government, which was corrupt. “I knew nobody would help me. It was a corrupt government. It is only now that the Bhagwant Mann government is nailing corruption.”

He demanded a probe by Enforcement Directorate (ED) into Popli’s assets. “He should not be an IAS officer. He is a blackmailer and Wats is his conduit. “