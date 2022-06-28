Sanjay Popli attends son’s cremation, says has full faith in judiciary

Graft accused IAS officer, Sanjay Popli, on Monday attended the cremation of his son, Kartik Popli, 26, who was found dead with bullet wounds at his house in Sector 11 on Saturday. The cremation took place at Sector 25 Cremation Ground, with Sanjay Popli lighting the pyre.

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on June 20, for allegedly demanding Rs 7 lakh as a bribe for clearing tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. One of Popli’s aides, identified as Sandeep Wats, was also arrested from Jalandhar. Prior to the cremation, a special panel of doctors, comprising forensic experts conducted an autopsy on the body at PGI, which was videographed. The entire proceeding took place under the supervision of magisterial officer, ADC Amit Kumar.

A 2008 batch IAS officer, Sanjay Popli, was brought from District Jail in Ropar by the Punjab police to attend the last rites of his son. Apart from Sanjay Popli, other family members of Kartik, including his mother, Shree Popli, were also present at the cremation ground in Sector 25 on Monday.

Later, Sanjay Popli told media persons that he has complete faith in the government and judiciary of the country and he will receive justice in the case of the death of his son.