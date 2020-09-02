Sanjay Baniwal gets DGP pay scale

DGP Sanjay Baniwal. (Express File)

DGP Sanjay Baniwal, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was promoted to the DGP Grade (Level 16 in the pay matrix) in his parent AGMUT cadre. Baniwal joined the Chandigarh Police on deputation of two years on June 28, 2018. His tenure ended in June 2020.

Sources said the promotion orders were issued from the office of Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to Government of India. Before coming to Chandigarh, Baniwal was serving as Special Commissioner in Delhi, which is equivalent to the rank of ADGP. As there is no post of ADGP and IG is the highest post in police hierarchy in Chandigarh, he was given the designation of DGP, UT.

Baniwal along with two other IPS officers — Manoj Kumar Lal (1988 batch) and Sandeep Goel (1989) — was cleared for promotion at a meeting of the screening committee in December 2019. Sources said names of two senior IPS officers are being considered for deputation in Chandigarh.

The DGP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore in a tweet.

