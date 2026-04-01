Sanjay Arora reappointed as MC Chief Engineer; additional charge withdrawn from C B Ojha

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The decision was communicated on Tuesday, nearly six months after he was removed from the post on October 24, 2025, following controversies and complaints against him.
The UT Administration had earlier invited applications for a regular appointment to the post, with around 12 officers from different states applying. However, no consensus could be reached on any candidate. Eventually, the administration decided to repose faith in Arora and handed him the charge once again.
With this move, the additional charge of MC Chief Engineer held by UT Chief Engineer C B Ojha has been withdrawn.
Ojha’s availability had been a point of concern, with councillors frequently raising questions during House meetings, as he was handling dual responsibilities. A schedule had also been fixed to ensure his presence in MC matters.
Arora’s earlier removal had come after several allegations were levelled against him. Councillors from the ruling side had lodged complaints with UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, following which his extension was denied and he was relieved from the post.
Sources said there had also been dissatisfaction over delays in execution of certain projects. Some BJP councillors, considered close to the then Mayor, had reportedly raised complaints against him.
The Mani Majra housing project was another flashpoint during his previous tenure. There were concerns within the civic body over alleged leakage of project-related information to opposition members. The Architecture Department had also flagged issues, and Arora reportedly had differences with then Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla over several projects.
The Mani Majra project, considered a “dream project” of the former Mayor, could not be passed in the House amid strong opposition. After Arora’s removal, opposition councillors had strongly objected to the decision.
His reappointment has now sparked fresh discussions in administrative and political circles, especially since he was denied extension just months ago.
Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi welcomed the move, stating that the long-pending demand for a regular Chief Engineer has finally been fulfilled. He said he had met the Home Secretary on March 25 to press for the appointment and expressed hope that having a full-time Chief Engineer would expedite civic works in the city.
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