Sanjay Arora reappointed as MC Chief Engineer; additional charge withdrawn from C B Ojha

The decision was communicated on Tuesday, nearly six months after he was removed from the post on October 24, 2025, following controversies and complaints against him.

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The UT Administration had earlier invited applications for a regular appointment to the post, with around 12 officers from different states applying. However, no consensus could be reached on any candidate. Eventually, the administration decided to repose faith in Arora and handed him the charge once again.

With this move, the additional charge of MC Chief Engineer held by UT Chief Engineer C B Ojha has been withdrawn.

Ojha’s availability had been a point of concern, with councillors frequently raising questions during House meetings, as he was handling dual responsibilities. A schedule had also been fixed to ensure his presence in MC matters.