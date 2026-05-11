14-yr-old killed at construction site in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanjauli, 3 held

The victim died after being struck by a falling brick from an under-construction site with compromised safety measures. (File/Representational)

Police arrested three individuals in regarding the death of a 14-year-old, who succumbed to his head injuries after a brick fell on him from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Sanjauli.

The accident happened April 29 and the victim, identified as Tanish Kaushal, was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, the same day. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night, officials said.

Sources said Tanish, a Class 9 student, was returning from school when the brick fell on his head. Passersby rushed him to IGMC, Shimla. He was the only child of his parents, who are from Una district.