14-yr-old killed at construction site in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanjauli, 3 held

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Police arrested three individuals in regarding the death of a 14-year-old, who succumbed to his head injuries after a brick fell on him from the seventh floor of an under-construction building in Sanjauli.
The accident happened April 29 and the victim, identified as Tanish Kaushal, was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, the same day. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night, officials said.
Sources said Tanish, a Class 9 student, was returning from school when the brick fell on his head. Passersby rushed him to IGMC, Shimla. He was the only child of his parents, who are from Una district.
A case was registered at Sanjauli Police Station. Police said safety arrangements at the under-construction building had been compromised.
Police have arrested the owner of the under-construction building, Shanta Lal Chopra, and have filed an FIR against him under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
A police officer said, “The initial FIR against the accused… was registered under charges related to negligent acts endangering the lives of others. After the victim’s death, Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was added. The accused was remanded to judicial custody today.”
Later, Shimla police arrested two more suspects including a construction contractor and one mason in this case on Monday. The suspects were identified as Avneet, Krishna Nagar, and Mohammed Iqbal, Shimla’s Lakkar Bazaar.
A police officer said, “The two were arrested under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The spot inspection suggests that security arrangements were compromised. The arrangements which were compromised included the installation of nets around the under construction structure to prevent falling of any material on the surface.”
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