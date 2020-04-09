Sanitisation tunnel set up at Grain Market, coherent plan on board, says admin

Thermal scanning at Sector 26 Grain Market, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Thermal scanning at Sector 26 Grain Market, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

Visitors and vendors coming to Sector 26 Grain Market will have to pass through a sanitisation tunnel set up by the Chandigarh Administration, as the area records large footfall and has been identified as a high risk zone.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said, thermal scanning and passage through sanitisation tunnel has been made mandatory for every person entering the market. He said that the Administrator has directed him to restrain the crowd there and if necessary, also deploy additional police force.

Everyone entering the market will be given a mask, will be made to sanitise their hands and get thermal scanning done. Meanwhile, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore held a review meeting.

DC Mandip Singh Brar said, about 54,793 cooked food packets have been distributed among the underpriviledged across the city. He also thanked the Masjid Management Committee, Sector 45, for their contribution towards free food distribution.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha said, necessary arrangements are in place for payment to the workers at frontline of the fight against COVID-19, of amount, in case of any untoward incident. Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta said, an integrated plan based on the guidelines issued by the Centre is being prepared in consultation with Director Health Services, Dr G Dewan, Director Principal, GMCH, Dr B S Chavan and Director, PGI, Dr Jagat Ram.

The Administrator also complimented the Administration, which had already made a contingency health management plan on similar terms, even before the Centre issued the guidelines.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said, curfew is being strictly implemented. The people are being warned by the police to wear masks in public places. Adviser Manoj Parida said, officials are taking extra care to ensure that visitors do not spread infection. He also said, the administration is preparing a plan for post-lockdown stage.

VP Singh Badnore also expressed concern about the spurt of corona positive cases in Derabassi. He advised officers to strictly ensure contact tracing and quarantine. Mohali DC was also advised to be in touch and start joint containment operations.

