Sanitation workers protest stalls Mohali civic body’s new waste collection plan

As the strike entered the second day, Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation leader Sobha Ram said the protest aimed at issues including an increase in salaries, regularisation of sanitation workers who were serving for several years and the withdrawal of the online attendance system. (File Photo)

The Municipal Corporation’s initiative of introducing door-to-door collection of segregated wet and dry waste in Mohali — to be flagged by MLA Kulwant Singh on Wednesday — was cancelled due to a protest by sanitation workers. The ongoing strike by the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation entered the second day on Wednesday.

The Mohali Municipal Corporation had planned to inaugurate the scheme with vehicles arriving at 9 AM. However, several sanitation workers and garbage collectors surrounded and blocked the vehicles stationed at the Shahi Majra point.

Following this, police administration intervened and facilitated a joint meeting of union leaders with the MLA and the Municipal Commissioner. However, the demands raised by the employees were not met.