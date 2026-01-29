Sanitation workers protest stalls Mohali civic body’s new waste collection plan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Municipal Corporation’s initiative of introducing door-to-door collection of segregated wet and dry waste in Mohali — to be flagged by MLA Kulwant Singh on Wednesday — was cancelled due to a protest by sanitation workers. The ongoing strike by the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation entered the second day on Wednesday.
The Mohali Municipal Corporation had planned to inaugurate the scheme with vehicles arriving at 9 AM. However, several sanitation workers and garbage collectors surrounded and blocked the vehicles stationed at the Shahi Majra point.
Following this, police administration intervened and facilitated a joint meeting of union leaders with the MLA and the Municipal Commissioner. However, the demands raised by the employees were not met.
As the strike entered the second day, Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation leader Sobha Ram said the protest aimed at issues including an increase in salaries, regularisation of sanitation workers who were serving for several years and the withdrawal of the online attendance system. The demands also include implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on “equal pay for equal work”, promotion of eligible employees to sanitary jamadar and driver and the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments.
The union also demanded the cancellation of the contract awarded for door-to-door garbage collection.
The union leaders also alleged that the administration was not serious about their demands and was treating sanitation workers unfairly. They said the strike would continue until their demands were met. The union said that responsibility for the inconvenience caused to residents lies with the Municipal Corporation administration.
On the other hand, a sanitation worker, Nirmala Devi, said that neither the administration nor the union is meeting their demands. The workers are having to suffer, she said, demanding an increase in the salary.
Amid the ongoing strike, a rift has emerged between the two unions representing sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation.
A representative of the Safai Sewak Mazdoor Union (Mohali), Ajit Kumar, said his union had not called for any strike and appealed to all sanitation workers to remain present at their duties. He alleged that the strike was being orchestrated by Pawan Godiyal group for personal gain and that several workers were being misled.
Ajit also claimed that sanitation workers were actively working on main roads (C-roads) in several sectors of the city and had not joined the strike. He also alleged that some supervisors were pressuring sanitation workers to participate in the protest, threatening salary deductions if they refused.
