Sanitation workers across Punjab call off strike after govt accepts demands

The key demands of workers included regularisation of services, release of pending salaries, filling of vacant posts and implementation of welfare measures for sanitation workers. The unions had earlier warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands were not addressed.

The sanitation workers in Punjab called off their strike Thursday after the talks between union representatives and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, after the latter assured the employees of addressing their pending demands, in Chandigarh.

After the meeting, Cheema said the government was committed to resolving the issues of sanitation workers through dialogue. He said the state government had heard the concerns raised by the unions and assured that appropriate action would be taken in a time-bound manner.

“The government is sensitive towards the demands… Discussions were held in a positive atmosphere and efforts will be made to address their concerns step by step,” Cheema said.