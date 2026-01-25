Sangrur police solves double murder case, arrests man for ‘killing’ mother and sister

The Sangrur district police has solved the double murder case, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dirba area police station on January 17 this year, by arresting a man who allegedly killed his mother and sister.

According to information available, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, a resident of Mouran village, who was on duty in the Punjab Police CID Unit at Dirba, had left home in the morning in her car (PB13 BS 1294) along with her mother Inderjit Kaur, 55, to drop her at her relative’s place at Bhai Ki Pishour village. After dropping her mother there, she was supposed to go to her office. However, on the way from Sular Gharat towards village Chhahar, her vehicle met with an accident, caught fire, and both the occupants died. Their skeletons were found inside the car. A case was registered against unknown persons under sections 281, 106 and 324(5) of the BNS at Dirba police station.