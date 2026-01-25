Sangrur police solves double murder case, arrests man for ‘killing’ mother and sister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Sangrur district police has solved the double murder case, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dirba area police station on January 17 this year, by arresting a man who allegedly killed his mother and sister.
According to information available, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, a resident of Mouran village, who was on duty in the Punjab Police CID Unit at Dirba, had left home in the morning in her car (PB13 BS 1294) along with her mother Inderjit Kaur, 55, to drop her at her relative’s place at Bhai Ki Pishour village. After dropping her mother there, she was supposed to go to her office. However, on the way from Sular Gharat towards village Chhahar, her vehicle met with an accident, caught fire, and both the occupants died. Their skeletons were found inside the car. A case was registered against unknown persons under sections 281, 106 and 324(5) of the BNS at Dirba police station.
Under the guidance of Davinder Atri, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Sangrur, and under the supervision of Dr Rupinder Kaur, DSP Sub-Division Dirba, special teams were formed comprising Inspector Sandeep Singh, Incharge, CIA Sangrur, and Inspector Kamaljit Singh, SHO of Dirba police station.
The case was solved on January 23 and Gurpreet Singh, brother of Sarabjit Kaur, was arrested. During interrogation, the accused confessed that on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, 2026, he murdered his sister and mother, and placed the bodies in the car. To avoid suspicion, he crashed the car into a tree, sprinkled petrol on the bodies and the car, set it on fire, and fled.”The investigation is under process and more details are likely to be revealed. Our alert team has been able to crack the double murder case. The accused has also been arrested,” said SP Atri.
Now the charge under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been dropped and Section 103 of the BNS has been added. The accused’s remand has been obtained.
Punjab’s Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the police are investigating this double murder case thoroughly. He stated that those committing such heinous crimes in the state will not be spared. The Punjab government and the police will make efforts to ensure that the criminal is awarded the death penalty.
