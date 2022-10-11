Sangrur: Dharnas outside Dreamland colony getting in the way of residents

Sangrur’s Dreamland Housing Colony – where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a house taken on rent – maybe the new ‘protest capital’ for aggrieved farmers in the state, but the frequent dharnas are also getting in the way of colony residents.

The constant presence of protesters outside the colony which is hardly visited by the CM is putting the residents to a lot of inconvenience. The residents are struggling to enter their own colony, sometimes even denied entry, as on Monday the farmers associated with BKU Ugrahan blocked both sides of the road outside the housing society as part of their ongoing ‘pakka dharna’ on Sangrur-Patiala road.

The grocery shops and other small stores dotting the roads have closed due to the dharna. The school buses have to take a detour to pick up and drop off children residing in the colony. Needless to say the hardship faced by commuters travelling to Patiala or coming back to Sangrur. If farmers are upset and protesting, the colony residents too are no less aggrieved. Life has nearly come to a standstill for the residents in the wake of dharnas now and then outside their colony.

On Sunday, protesters had blocked only one side of the road, but on Monday both sides of the highway were completely blocked by them as their numbers started swelling. A few temporary huts have also come up on the roadside for the farmers to spend nights there. A number of tractors can be seen on both sides of the road. Arrangements for day-to-day needs like dry ration, langar and others have also been done on roadside.

Residents of the colony, which is in about 55 acres, are now using another gate to commute.

“We have taken up the matter with the district administration a number of times, but it seems that even they are helpless. We are using the other side of the entrance gate where there is kucha road. But during rain it is difficult for the vehicles to ply on that road,” said Balkar Singh, a resident of the colony.

While most of the residents were vocal about the problems faced by them due to the frequent dharnas, they were reluctant to identify themselves and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

“The CM never comes to the colony. I wonder why this dharna is organised here,” Balkar Singh said.

“When he was Sangrur MP, he used to regularly visit this place to interact with people. Many colony residents used to play football with him as well. But now he has his own engagements. However, protesters still come here. We are facing these dharnas for the past many months. We even argue with the protesters when they deny us entry to our own colony,” said another resident of Dreamland colony.

Barbed wire barricades have been placed on one side of the entrance area outside the colony’s gates. A fire brigade vehicle, an anti-riot vehicle, etc. too have been parked in that area by officials concerned.

“This dharna is on the lines of our Delhi morcha against the Centre more than a year ago. All arrangements are in order. We can stay here for months till the government meets our demands,” said Jagseer Singh Jhumba, district committee member of BKU Ugrahan, while talking to The Indian Express.

BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “Our union had a meeting with the Punjab CM last week. He had agreed upon most of our demands, but gave no commitment for implementing them. Hence we started this indefinite dharna outside the colony. Police tell us that the CM now hardly visits his house in the colony, but he had been living here for the past many years after he was elected as MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Hence people need to understand the message behind the protest that we are sitting outside the CM’s house and we need to be heard. We had staged similar protests outside the house of former CM Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village as well when farm laws were tabled before cabinet in 2020.”

The previous Congress government had announced in October 2021 that 10% of the total compensation for farmers will be given to farm labourers as well, but till date no process has been started in this direction either to identify the labourers or to distribute the compensation. Also, a few farmers are yet to get that compensation.

Ugrahan said that the CM had asked for a list of farmers against whom FIRs have been filed with charges of paddy stubble burning “as we asked him to quash the FIRs. A similar list was sought a few months ago as well. Farmers need solution, not just assurances”.

“On Friday we had a meeting with the CM, while on Saturday police teams reached a few villages of Nabha for taking action against farmers with alleged mining charges. This was also one of our demands as in many areas specially in Bathinda and nearby areas, land is uneven and farmers have to level their land. Hence, we had no choice but to start an indefinite dharna,” said BKU Ugrahan general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

As a routine, every day over 200 policemen are deployed outside and within the colony, which has over 100 constructed houses while some part is yet to be built. However, on dharna days, the number of policemen is doubled or even trebled, sources said.

Ugrahan members said that they will not lift the dharna till some concrete decision is taken.

The dharna on state highway 11 in Dhuri constituency was lifted on Sunday evening after protesters were promised a meeting with the Punjab CM on October 28. And so this highway is open now for commuters.