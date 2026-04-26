High drama in Sangrur: 10 arrested as rival AAP groups clash over truck union leadership

Factionalism within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to the fore in Sangrur, the native district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, as rival groups clashed over the presidency of the Bhawanigarh truck union, triggering high drama and violence that spilt onto the Sangrur–Chandigarh highway.

The entire day was marked by chaotic scenes as two factions of the AAP backed different candidates for the post. One group, learnt to be close to AAP leader Gurmail Singh Ghrachon, declared Malwinder Singh Mala as president. However, another faction aligned with Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj alleged that its members were detained at the police station during the process.

According to sources, once released, the Bharaj-backed group reached the truck union office and within minutes announced its own candidate, Lovely Singh, as president, setting the stage for a direct confrontation between the two sides.

The situation escalated when police detained Lovedeep Sharma Kakkra during a felicitation ceremony where he was being garlanded. His supporters, angered by the action, blocked the Sangrur–Chandigarh highway, bringing traffic to a halt and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Tensions flared further in the evening when police attempted to clear the blockade. Protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting, targeting police and private vehicles.

Rahul Kaushal, DSP, Bhawanigarh, said, “In this stone pelting, two police vehicles were damaged and two of our employees were injured. A few private vehicles were also damaged.”

“There was a dispute related to the truck union presidency between two groups, due to which the dharna had been staged. Initially, we tried to have the dharna lifted peacefully by issuing appeals, as the public was being harassed. However, law and order was maintained properly once they started stone pelting.”

Story continues below this ad

Sources said police later used mild force to disperse the protesters and clear the highway, after which the agitators fled the spot.

Sartaj Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur, confirmed that strict action had been initiated. “Miscreants created a law and order problem on the national highway over the issue of truck union presidentship. We have registered an FIR under charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the National Highways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other relevant sections of the BNS. Ten persons have been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab others. No one will be allowed to take law into their hands,” he said.

Sources further revealed that MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj had earlier reached the Bhawanigarh police station to seek the release of detained supporters. She is said to have maintained that if there was a dispute between the two groups, elections to the truck union should be conducted.

The controversy also took a political turn, with questions raised about the credentials of the rival candidates. Kakkra, projected by the Bharaj faction, is said to be an old AAP worker who has been active in the truck union for over a decade. However, he was reportedly expelled from the party just hours before the elections.

Story continues below this ad

On the other hand, Malwinder Singh Mala, backed by the Ghrachon camp, is a relatively new entrant in union affairs, having become active only in recent months. He had won in December 2025 as a block samiti member from Jhaneri block as an independent candidate, and during that election campaign, Bharaj had openly campaigned against him in the village.

Despite that, the AAP candidate in Jhaneri block had finished fourth, and Mala had defeated the Congress candidate by 101 votes.

The Bhawanigarh truck union has traditionally witnessed high-stakes contests due to its strategic location near the Channo industrial belt, which houses biomass plants, tile units and other commercial establishments. Control over the union translates into significant influence over transport operations in the area.

MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj says police defaming her

On Sunday, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj visited Kakkra’s residence and met his family members. Sharma, who has been sent to judicial custody, was working as Malwa zone leader of the Punjab government’s “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” campaign, she said.

Story continues below this ad

Bharaj alleged that several AAP workers were detained by police earlier in the day. “On Saturday, many of my party workers were detained at the DSP Bhawanigarh office and I went to get them released at about 4 pm. Force was used against them at that time outside the police station,” she said.

She further claimed that after their release, when her supporters declared Lovedeep Sharma Kakkra as president of the Bhawanigarh truck union, police intervened again. “The police dragged Lovedeep from the truck union depot while he was being garlanded and took him to the police station. Our AAP workers and supporters were lathi-charged again,” she said.

According to Bharaj, the situation escalated when workers staged a protest. “When AAP workers, in protest, sat on the highway at around 6 pm, instead of initiating dialogue, police again used force at around 9 pm. In retaliation, workers resorted to stone pelting. I do not consider stone pelting to be right, but police never initiated dialogue and instead used force repeatedly,” she said.

She added that ten AAP workers have been arrested and booked under serious and non-bailable charges, including attempt to murder and snatching.

Story continues below this ad

“I have no interest in the truck union presidency, but I stand by my workers. If there had been a dispute, elections should have been held. Such actions by the police are only defaming the government and me. I have brought the matter to the attention of the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and hope it will be resolved soon. If nothing comes out, I will approach the High Court or do whatever my workers advise,” she said.

Bharaj also alleged that while AAP workers and truck union members preparing for elections were detained in the morning, another person, Malwinder Singh Mala, was declared president during that period. Mala now serves as president of the Bhawanigarh truck union. However, a question mark has been raised over the AAP MLA’s outburst against her own government.