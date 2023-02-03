scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Sandhwan to hold discussion for MLAs on Punjabi language on February 7

The Punjab government has also started a campaign to educate the people about the importance of mother tongue and to implement Punjabi.

“Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance with these orders after the International Mother Language Day on February 21,” the spokesperson said. (Express Photo)
A spokesperson of Vidhan Sabha said that Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will organise a discussion on Punjabi language/mother tongue on February 7 at the secretariat in which MLAs and officials are invited to participate.

“Sandhwan is organising this discussion in view of International Mother Language Day being celebrated on February 21 to promote the mother tongue,” the spokesperson said, adding that it is aimed at sensitising MLAs on various issues of public importance.

“Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance with these orders after the International Mother Language Day on February 21,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:42 IST
