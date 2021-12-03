Sandhu rubbishes claims, says won’t contest 2022 polls

Refuting all claims, suspended AAP MLA from Kharar, Kanwar Sandhu, on Thursday said that he will not be joining any other political party and will not be contesting Assembly elections in 2022.

There had been widespread reports lately that Sandhu will join Congress as he had been seen sharing the stage with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. In a video put out on Facebook late on Thursday, Kanwar Sandhu clarified that he will not be joining any other political party and will also not contest the 2022 polls. “I had come to change politics and I am not able to change my ideology overnight,” he said. Sandhu had been suspended by AAP leadership in November 2018 after he and several other MLAs demanded autonomy for Punjab unit of the party. Most of the other MLAs who had raised the demand have now joined Congress.

In his video, Sandhu said that an opposition MLA is unable to do anything substantive in his constituency for the people because all powers vest with the ruling party. “There is also no role defined in administration for a MLA and neither does he have any development fund at his disposal. He can only do something if he has good personal relations with ministers of ruling party. Mostly, all ruling parties give unbridled power to their candidate who loses election to the opposition candidate,” he said.

Former Dy Speaker to join Congress It is expected that former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly and senior leader of SAD (Samyukt) Bir Devinder Singh will be joining Congress soon and will be the party’s candidate from Kharar. Sandhu is said to have withdrawn in his favour.