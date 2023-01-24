Sandeep Singh shouldn’t unfurl Tricolour; disrespectful to Constitution: junior coach who accused him of sexual harassment

The junior national athletics coach, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Sandeep Singh, on Monday stated that decision to allow the Haryana minister to unfurl the national flag at his constituency in Pehowa on Republic Day was both demeaning towards her and disrespectful to the Constitution.

The coach’s statement on Monday came at a time when a section of Haryana khap leaders threatened to hold protests against Singh on January 26.

Chandigarh Police had on December 31 lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian and Indian hockey team captain, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation after receiving a complaint in this regard from a junior women’s athletic coach.

Singh still holds the printing and stationery portfolio in the Haryana cabinet and will unfurl the national flag at Pehowa on January 26. Singh has been visiting his constituency to hold village-level meetings.

“Instead of proving that the Haryana government stands with women, the state — under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar — is letting him [Sandeep Singh] unfurl the national flag on Republic Day at Pehowa. How can a person, who is facing police investigations in a sexual harassment case, be allowed to be part of such an act? Do they have any respect for the national flag? Such things only encourage people like Singh. I want to ask the state government whether such actions promote women safety in the state and can they face the girls of Haryana after this,” said the junior athletics coach while speaking with The Indian Express at Panchkula on Monday.

She added that it had been close to a month since she had lodged the complaint and yet there was no progress in the case. “I have been called by the SIT several times for questioning. Singh, however, remains a minister and has been only called once by the SIT,” she said.

She claimed that she was being pressured from various quarters. “My only bank account is being checked again and again, the Durga Shakti protection team has been removed. There have been no arrangements made for the stay of the three security personnel attached with me,” alleged the coach.

The coach said she is grateful for the support from various khap panchayats.

A group of khap leaders on Monday met at Badli (Jhajjar) to finalise plans to hold protests against Singh in Pehowa on January 26. After the meeting, Yudhbir Singh, a senior leader of Dhankar Khap, said: “Khaps and several other social organisations will stage a protest at Pehowa.

We will also show black flags to the minister.” The khap leader added, “It is not appropriate that a person accused of sexual harassment unfurls the national flag.” Pehowa is the Assembly constituency which elected Sandeep Singh as an MLA.

The leader said that a joint delegation of the khaps and family members of the complainant in the case will meet Chandigarh DGP on Tuesday.

Sandeep Singh has termed all allegations against him as baseless.

The coach said that her family was firmly standing by her side as she waged her battle against the minister.

“Initially, I did not tell my parents or my family about the incident in detail. Now that they know, they are taking turns to stay with me,” she said.

The coach then said that she is ready to fight the legal battle as long as needed to get justice. “I have been pressured a lot but I will not give up the fight. I am a 400 metre runner. In 400 metre races, we have to put all our energy in the last 50m to win. I am ready to do whatever is required to get justice. I have approached the PA of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala for a meeting at least five times, but to no avail,” said the coach.

She also came in support of women wrestlers, who had levelled charges of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP . “I stand with them. If there were incidents of sexual harassment, then they should not be content with the sports ministry’s action [of getting Singh to step aside as the wrestling body chief] and should pursue for criminal charges against the MP. In my case, there was a sports minister involved, yet they did not speak in my support,” said the coach.

