Case against Sandeep Singh| Jr coach says another woman coach targeting her character: ‘such girls should be raped’

A junior woman coach, who has accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, Friday accused another woman coach of raising question on character with “rape” remarks and also claimed that she was under intense pressure as her landlord has now asked her to vacate the accommodation. The Haryana sports department ordered an inquiry after she lodged a formal complaint alleging harassment at workplace and “attempts to diminish her image”.

Talking to journalists, the junior woman coach alleged: “She (the other woman coach) commented on me that my ‘hair is coloured, and such girls should be raped, what is the fault of mantri’.”

In a written complaint addressed to Haryana sports director Pankaj Nain, the junior woman coach accused the woman coach of “taunts, foul language, vituperation…intentionally to make false allegations on her character as well as to diminish her image in public at large”. The junior woman coach further wrote in the complaint: “Such acts of above said people can not stop me from raising my voice against injustice.”

When contacted, a senior officer of the sports department told The Indian Express: “It’s a complaint from a coach against another woman coach. The same has been marked to the deputy director for inquiry.”

The junior woman coach also alleged “increased pressure” on her after she lodged a complaint against Sandeep Singh for sexual harassment on December 29.

“After my complaint, my landlord has asked me to leave my rented accommodation despite regular payment of rent since July 2022. Questions have been raised on character apart from taunts. They even assaulted me on Thursday.”

On her complaint, the Chandigarh Police on December 31 had lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Sandeep Singh has been terming the allegations against him baseless since the

beginning.

Expressing “unhappiness” over the probe carried out by Chandigarh police while alleging “slow pace of investigation”, the junior coach Friday insisted that she can go up to the Supreme Court “for a fair probe”. Chandigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary had earlier stated the investigation is going in the right direction.

Protest planned on Sunday

The All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) has announced a protest in Chandigarh on January 22 (Sunday) seeking removal of minister Sandeep Singh from Haryana cabinet and his arrest. For the past several days, khap panchayats have also been holding meetings to seek action against the minister insisting that a fair probe is not possible till the accused is holding an important chair of minister in the government.

However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier stated that “levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that doesn’t prove anyone guilty”. He also said that resigning from the minister’s post on moral grounds comes into play only if the person concerned thinks he has made a mistake. On January 2 also, Khattar had stated that “an allegation doesn’t make a person guilty”.