Sexual harassment FIR against minister: Haryana chief minister making every attempt to give clean chit to Sandeep Singh, says Abhay Chautala

A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar again insisted that allegations and subsequent registration of an FIR don’t prove anyone guilty, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday alleged that the CM was making every attempt to give a “clean chit” to state minister Sandeep Singh – who is facing a sexual harassment FIR registered on the complaint of a junior woman coach.

The INLD leader said the statement of the junior athletics coach was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC and her torn T-shirt was also reportedly recovered as evidence.

Abhay Chautala, who is an MLA from Ellenabad, also said that the person who had offered Rs 1 crore to the victim to settle the case has also been identified. “Despite so much evidence, the accused has not been arrested which shows that all efforts are being made to protect him,” Abhay Chautala added. He also demanded a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice to the woman

complainant.

The INLD legislator alleged that the legal defence of the minister by an additional advocate general of Haryana, Deepak Sabharwal, gives a clear message that “the state government is taking side of one party in the case”. “It’s a violation of moral values. It raises a big question on the intention of the government as in these circumstances, the probe being undertaken by the fact-finding committee can’t get away from being influenced,” Chautala said while demanding removal of the additional advocate general.

After joining the investigation – being carried out by the Chandigarh police – on Sunday, Sandeep Singh had stated that Deepak Sabharwal is looking after his case. Deepak Sabharwal, who is among the senior most law officers of Haryana, had even briefed the media on his behalf.

When asked about the allegations of Abhay Chautala, Deepak Sabharwal said: “Any additional advocate general, he may be from Punjab or Haryana, he can represent any private case except against the state concerned. Like, I am an additional advocate general for Haryana, I can’t represent any case against the state of Haryana. All additional advocate generals can take up private practice.

It’s mentioned in our appointment letter too that we can practise on the private side except against the state of Haryana. I have been in legal practice for the past 19 years. As per the Advocates Act, I can legally do this because this case is not in Haryana but in Union Territory, Chandigarh. An inquiry doesn’t stand affected due to a lawyer. I am not the law officer of Chandigarh.”

Earlier too, Abhay Chautala had stated, “The minister has no right to remain in the Cabinet even for a minute. The chief minister should have taken his resignation the moment the coach levelled the allegations.”

CM Khattar on Monday said that “levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that doesn’t prove anyone guilty”.

Khattar also said that resigning from the minister’s post on moral grounds comes into play only if the person concerned thinks he has made a mistake. On January 2 also, Khattar had stated that “an allegation doesn’t make a person guilty”.