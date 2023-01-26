DSP who sued Sidhu, Inspector probing minister among 21 picked for honour

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilsher Singh Chandel, who had filed a defamation suit against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu for saying ‘a policeman will wet his pants’; and woman Inspector Usha Rani, part of the SIT probing sexual harassment charges against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh – they are among the 21 police personnel selected for Administrator’s Police

Medals to be conferred on January 26.

Four out of the 21 — DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, posted as Assistant Commandant IRB; Inspector Usha Rani, SHO of Woman Police Station; DSP (traffic) Harjit Kaur; and Crime Branch Inspector Rajiv Kumar were selected for the Administrator’s medals for their distinguished services.

Other 17 police personnel – two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors (SIs), eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and three head constables — were selected for meritorious services.

One of the head constables, Rajiv Kumar, and ASI Bir Singh, who were among those selected for the meritorious services, are posted in the office of DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan and SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary, respectively. S-I Jagdev Singh of security wing is attached in the security of UT Adviser.

DSP Chandel had filed a defamation suit against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his December 2021 comments while referring to the then Sultanpur Lodhi MLA that he could make a thanedar (policeman) wet his pants

during a political rally at Sultanpur Lodhi. DSP Chandel had filed the criminal

defamation plea in the District Courts, Sector 43, which

was later dismissed in August 2022. Other selected police personnel were posted in motor transport section, photo section, quarter branch, and police

stations.

The list of awardees’ names was released from the office of Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, with the due approval of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The names of the police personnel were recommended from the office of DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan. Sources said that performance, dedication, sincerity towards duty are the criteria for this police medal.