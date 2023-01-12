Sexual harassment case against Haryana minister: Police van removed from woman coach’s security

The HARYANA Police has withdrawn the Durga Shakti police van from the security of woman junior coach, who filed sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh.

The police van was allotted to the woman coach after her meeting with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on January 5.

Sources said the woman coach was asked to travel in her private vehicle while two Haryana Police personnel — a woman and one gunman — will remain attached with her. Earlier, the woman coach used to travel in the police vehicle from the Durga Shakti squad.

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, who represents the coach, said, “It was expected. The Haryana government is putting pressure on the woman coach. The victim is committed to her complaint against the former sports minister, Haryana, Sandeep Singh. She was asked to travel in her own vehicle.

Earlier, she used to travel in the police vehicle, which was necessary for her in view of security. Two police personnel are still attached to her. She lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh on December 31 and recorded her statements at least six times. Contrary to it, Sandeep Singh was only summoned for one time to record his statement. He should be arrested.”

The sexual harassment case is being investigated by the Chandigarh Police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted for probing the matter.

According to the coach, Sandeep allegedly sexually harassed her at his official residence in Sector 7 on July 1, 2022. The SIT has seized the DVD players installed in Sandeep’s house along with his two cell phones. The cell phone of the coach is also with the SIT. The woman had alleged that Sandeep used to contact her through Snapchat and other social sites.

The DVD seized from Sandee’s house was sent to CFSL, Sector 36, for forensic examination.