Won’t seek Sandeep Singh’s resignation; let probe finish: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Monday he will not seek the resignation of Minister of State (Printing and Stationery) Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman coach.

On the first day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session, Khattar said, “Investigation of the case is going on. What is the hurry? Any decision shall only be taken after the outcome of the investigation”.

Soon after the obituary references were read out in the Vidhan Sabha, Opposition MLAs raised the issue of sexual harassment accusations against the former sports minister. They were carrying placards and posters that carried the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ slogans of the BJP and demanded the government to clarify why it was shielding Singh.

The Opposition demanded that Singh’s resignation should be sought immediately because the allegations against him are quite serious.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta then asked Opposition MLAs not to create a ruckus and let the House function.

After Monday’s proceedings got over, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda reiterated “Sandeep Singh must resign on moral grounds”. “When BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar had told the media that the BJP was not inviting Sandeep Singh to their own party’s meeting that took place a few days ago in Rohtak till the investigation against him gets over, how can he [Sandeep Singh] stay in the Cabinet,” Hooda said while addressing the media.

“Either he should resign or the chief minister should seek his resignation. Once the investigation is complete against him and if he comes out clean, he can be again made a minister. We would not have any objections on that,” he added.

Before Hooda, Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal addressed the media and defended Singh. “There are numerous politicians across the country who are facing accusations, but they can not be held guilty merely on the basis of allegations levelled against them. A Special Investigation Team constituted by Chandigarh Police is investigating the case [against Sandeep Singh] and it will not be called justice, if any action is taken against Sandeep Singh till he is proven guilty,” Kanwar Pal said.

“Once, the investigation gets complete and if he is found guilty, an action shall be taken accordingly. But, only on the basis of allegations no action can be taken against him,” he added.

Sandeep Singh was not present during the proceedings and it was not confirmed whether he would be there in the House Tuesday. However, Hooda claimed, “Sandeep Singh will not attend the Session’s proceedings any of these days”.