Sandeep Singh shared confidential OSP list on Snapchat: Woman coach

The special investigation team (SIT) will procure the final list of outstanding sports persons (OSP) who were given the job of coaches – including the junior athletics woman coach who had filed a sexual harassment police complaint against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh – from the Haryana Sports Department as part of the probe.

The woman coach has accused Sandeep Singh of leaking confidential documents as she alleged that the OSP list was shared with her by the Haryana Minister on Snapchat two months in advance.

The woman coach told the police that though the OSP list was declared in September last year, Sandeep Singh had shared the list with her on Snapchat in July showing her that he had included her name in the list. She told the police that the final OSP list announced in September was the same which was shared with her by the minister in July.

The SIT has asked the Haryana Sports Department to provide the final OSP list to the investigating team for tallying it with the document submitted by the woman coach to the police. Sources said that the alleged sexual harassment took place in the side cabin of the office of Sandeep Singh at his official residence in Sector 7 here on July 1.

The woman told the police that she reached the house of Sandeep Singh in a cab around 6.50 pm, the sources added.

In the FIR, the woman coach stated that the minister was pressuring her to meet him at his office to verify her documents. The minister met her in his office to check her documents and subsequently, she was taken into a side cabin, where the minister tried to force himself on her and in the process the minister tore her T-shirt, the woman coach alleged in the FIR.

Sources in the SIT said, “We will collect the names and contact numbers of all the persons – including security guards, servants, and caretakers – who were present at the official residence of Sandeep Singh at Sector 7 on July 1. We want to collect enough evidence in support of the allegations.”

The FIR was registered under Sections 354 (use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force with intention of disrobing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal representing the woman coach criticised the Chandigarh Police for going slow on Sandeep Singh.

He said, “We have apprehensions that Sandeep Singh will hamper the police investigation and will destroy the evidence. Police are going very slow on the Haryana minister. He was not even summoned by police for questioning despite five days of filing of the FIR.”

Tejinder Singh Goldi, Kurukshetra district vice-president of the BJP, however, termed the entire episode “politically motivated”. He insisted that there was no need for the resignation of the minister as of now. “On moral grounds, Sandeep Singh has already surrendered the sports portfolio to the Haryana chief minister, as the matter was related to this department only. We have full faith in him,” said Tejinder Singh.