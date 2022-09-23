Sandeep Jakhar: An ardent nature lover with a passion for social service

Sandeep Jakhar, 45, says he had no plans to join politics, even though he comes from a long line of politicians. “I am third generation in politics. My grandfather Balram Jakhar ji started as MLA Abohar and later served as irrigation minister in Punjab, leader of opposition, MP, and as the speaker of the Lok Sabha twice. He also served as a union Agriculture minister and Governor of Madhya Pradesh. My paternal uncle Sajjan Jakhar remained MLA and a cabinet minister in Punjab while my uncle Sunil Jakhar has remained three-time MLA from Abohar, an MP from Gurdaspur, leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha and PPCC president as well. My late father Surinder Jakhar was chairman of IFFCO, he was very passionate about farming. Ours is a big joint family and I imbibed my values growing up in this family,” says Sandeep Jakhar. He went to the USA after schooling in Ajmer and worked there for ten years in Boca Raton, (Florida) managing one the largest country clubs in the US. Then he moved back to India and started working with Sunil Jakhar and realized public service was his true calling. He became the first elected youth Congress president of Ferozepur district and eventually the MLA from Abohar in 2022. His wife Atsuko is a Japanese and the couple who have a daughter — Meera — are passionate about environment.

A day in life: Jakhar says he tries to visit one village and one ward in the city every day. “I am doing a lot of followup with government officials on the ongoing projects. My schedule is hence packed from morning 5 am till late night. as even during my morning walk or jog, I interact with people. Development works started during the previous government which have unfortunately slowed down.”

Works accomplished: The MLA says he got a government college made in Abohar, rebuilt the canals, the lifeline of the area as both the irrigation and drinking water is supplied by canals; the brackish ground water is not fit for farming or drinking. He upgraded the Abohar Mandi, made a Kinnow Mandi, upgraded schools, built new water works in several villages, revamped the sewage system in Abohar, started door-to-door garbage collection and segregation in Abohar, built stadiums, and relaid the main roads of the city after 10 years. “ I also started ‘Apna Abohar Apni Abha’ a social movement through which we have been organizing cleanliness drives in the city and villages for the past 2.5 years,” Sandeep adds.

Work in progress: A veterinary research center and hospital (3rd in Punjab), renovation of Abohar bus stand and mini secretariat, revamp of the main Abohar city park and water courses for irrigation in villages.

Challenges: “The polluted water coming in the canals from various cities of Punjab is a big challenge as people in the area are dependent on canal water. The issue of waterlogging, is yet another challenge in Malwa and kinnow orchards are getting damaged due to global warming, we also need a trauma centre in the civil hospital. All these are a challenge but I am confident of getting the job done , “ said Jakhar.

Controversies: He was at the centre of controversy when his uncle Sunil Jakhar joined BJP in May this year. Sandeep had removed the Congress flag from the top of his house ( he stays in a joint family). After that PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had repeatedly given statements asking him to join BJP along with his uncle while Sandeep had dared Warring to expel him from the party.