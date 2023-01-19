Powerless MLAs, prices of sand: a few grievances of AAP legislators

POWERLESS MLAs, huge prices of sand, law and order, requirement of NOC by Sub Registrars, non representation of Ludhiana and Jalandhar in the cabinet were a few grievances raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in their meetings with party organisation ahed of local body elections in the state.

Municipal Corporations of four cities including Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara would be going to polls in a few weeks. Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had stated a few weeks ago that the elections would be conducted in January. But the government is yet to appoint State Election Commissioner.

Preparing for the elections, party’s national organisation general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak had held separate meetings with MLAs of all districts on Monday. Sources said Dr Pathak asked all MLAs as to how the party could strengthen itself before local bodies elections.

“I know several of my colleagues who raised the issue of no power given to party MLAs. They feel helpless. If we go to any office, the officers do not listen to us. It does not appear that we are representatives of so many people. We raised this issue strongly that they have to give some power to the MLAs so that they are able to get the works of public done. Otherwise, who would vote for us?” said a party MLA on anonymity.

Another MLA said that they raised the issue of expensive sand also. “The prices of sand have gone up. Our party had promised that sand would be available at affordable prices. But we are far from fulfilling the promise. The women are also waiting for Rs 1,000 per month. We do not know if it will be rolled out this year or not.”

Another party MLA said that he had raised the issue of law and order, “Several Hindus are very concerned about the law and order situation in the state. Also, some are upset that why no action is being taken against Amritpal.” The issue of NOC to be given to Sub Registrars for registration of sale deed of any property is also a huge issue being faced by the MLAs. The government had made the requirement of NOC compulsory to check mushrooming of illegal colonies.

The department of housing and urban development was asked to notify the lists of authorised and legal colonies in their jurisdiction with landmarks of the area. In rest of the areas, no objection certificates would be asked for by the Sub-Registrar.

“This has not gone down well with many residents especially in bigger cities. I have suggested that the government should bring a one time settlement policy,” said a MLA.