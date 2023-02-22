Sand mining murder: ‘He was a crusader for progressive farming, opposed illegal mining’

The family of a 60-year-old farmer leader, who was crushed under the wheels of a tractor-trailer on February 16, on Tuesday demanded that his killers be put behind bars at the earliest.

Gurcharan Singh, 60, was killed while he was trying to stop some people from carrying out illegal sand mining in the shamlat land (village common land) in Badana village in Dera Bassi area late on February 16. Police have since registered a murder case against three people and arrested one of the accused and recovered two tractors and two trailers.

Gurcharan’s family on Tuesday, while speaking to The Indian Express, said that the elderly man would not only stand for the rights of farmers, but also worked for other social causes — like helping financially weak people in the marriage of their daughters and making farmers aware of the benefits of adopting crop diversification.

The family members of Gurcharan Singh on Tuesday alleged a role of their village sarpanch, Dhalwinder Singh, in the illegal sand mining in the shamlat land (village common land). The family also urged the police to arrest the main accused, Harvinder Singh Gaggu.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurcharan Singh’s son Bhupinder Singh, who is also the complainant in the case, said that his family has a history of doing social work.

“My grandfather previously used to be associated with the BKU (Lakhowal). My father was also a farmer leader. He used to help people from weak financial background. He championed the cause of crop diversification among farmers,

besides taking up other farming related issues,” Bhupinder Singh said.

Bhupinder further went to claim that he suspected the role of the sarpanch as well as that of Harvinder Gaggu, for being involved in the case, and demanded a thorough probe to ascertain how illegal sand mining was going on in the area.

He went o to claim that Harvinder Gaggu was involved in illegal sand mining in the area for the past four to five years and also owned a poclain machine which was incidentally at the scene of his father’s murder.

Contacted, the sarpanch of Badana village, Dhalwinder Singh, categorically denied the allegations and said that the illegal mining was taking place near a drain which is at a distance of around 1 km from the village. “I condemn the incident. I have nothing to do with the illegal sand mining. Gaggu is a member of the extended family of Gurcharan Singh,” Dhalwinder Singh said.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that their probe in the case was going on and they shall soon arrest all the absconding accused.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 379 (theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 2(1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act was registered at Handesra police station against Jaswinder Singh alias Kala, Jaswinder Singh alias Shinda and Harvinder Singh Gaggu.