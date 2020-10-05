Sanawar felicitates Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US, on Founder’s Day

Taranjot Sandhu

The Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjot Sandhu was awarded the Old Sanawrian (OS) Achiever’s Award on the occasion of 173rd Founder’s Day celebration of the Lawrence School Sanawar on October 4.

The school celebrated its Founder’s Day in a virtual fashion.

In the prize distribution that followed the headmaster’s presentation, several awards and prizes of the year 2019-20 were announced. The prestigious OS Achiever’s award was conferred upon Taranjot Singh Sandhu, currently the Indian ambassador to the United States and an alumnus of the batch of 1979, Nilagiri House. In his address to the school from Washington DC, Sandhu said, “The motto of Sanawar ‘Never Give In’ has been my torch-bearer throughout life and the fact that the school has organised the 173rd founder’s so successfully despite the pandemic, speaks volumes about its leadership and strength of character. The education in Sanawar trained and inspired me to chase my passion and achieve my goal. ”

The two-day celebration began on October 2 by commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi followed by a cultural extravaganza. On the second day, the chief guest for the occasion was Somi Das, an educationist and well-known scholar.

The Teacher’s Excellence award for this year went to Dr Vinod Kumar, while MK Gulia received the coveted Nippman award for his contribution towards welfare of the students. The chief guest, in his address, complimented the spirit of the school and its commitment towards welfare and progress of the children.

Headmaster, Himmat Singh Dhillon presented the annual report of the school. Nitya Khanna and Yuvraj Singh Nughal won the Chief of the Army Staff medal in the girls and boys category, respectively. The most promising student of the year award went to Jaiveer Singh, who topped the school in the class twelfth CBSE Board Exam. For her contribution towards community welfare, Ananya Mukherjee received the Jajodia Social Service award.

